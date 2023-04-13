If you enjoy television that keeps you on the edge of your seat, consider watching the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me. The series focuses on a wife's search for her husband who mysteriously disappears. Helping her along the way is her stepdaughter and through this shared goal, they form an interesting relationship.

The Last Thing He Told Me is based on a mystery-thriller novel of the same name written by Laura Dave. The book immediately hit #1 on New York Times Bestseller list and stayed there for sixty-five weeks. It also spent four months on the IndieBound bestseller list. Goodreads Choice Awards named it the Best Mystery and Thriller of 2021. Multiple critics also gave the book positive reviews, further adding to its popularity.

The Last Thing He Told Me is created by the original author, Laura Dave, and screenwriter/producer, Josh Singer. Hopefully, the show will be every bit as successful as the book, but only time will tell. The good news is you won't need to wait long for the first two episodes, as the series will premiere on April 14, 2023. After that new episodes will be released every Friday until May 19th.

On that note, let's take a look at the cast and characters of The Last Thing He Told Me- that is if these are their true identities.

Jennifer Garner as Hannah

Jennifer Garner stars in the leading role of Hannah a loving wife and woodcarver who is trying her hardest to get her step-daughter Bailey to warm up to her. Her relationship with her husband Owen is soon tested when he goes missing out of the blue. Now Hannah must team up with her stepdaughter to find him and reunite their family. Hannah was raised by her grandfather and never had a strong mother figure in her life, which makes her want to form a connection with Bailey more than ever.

Garner is a Hollywood A-lister, known for performances such as Sydney Bristow in the television show Alias, Elektra Nachios in Daredevil and the spin-off sequel film Elektra, and Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30. She has won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actor's Guild award, and she was nominated four years in a row for Outstanding Lead Actress – Drama Series at the Emmys for her work in Alias. Originally the role of Hannah was meant to be played by fellow A-lister, Julia Roberts, however in November 2021, she was replaced by Garner due to conflicts in her schedule. Garner also acts as an executive producer on the series. Coming up next for Garner is the body-swap comedy Family Leave at Netflix, where she'll star alongside Ed Helms, Rita Moreno, and Wednesday breakout star Emma Myers.

Angourie Rice as Bailey

Bailey is Hannah's stepdaughter and Owen's biological daughter. Despite Hannah's best efforts, she is disinterested in bonding with her and is incredibly protective of her father. She's active in her high-school theater scene and has a great relationship with her boyfriend Bobby.

Angourie Rice first broke out in a big way with her scene-stealing role as Holly March in the 2016 action comedy The Nice Guys, which also starred Hollywood heavyweights Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. Rice is also known for playing the character of Betty Brant in all three of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films as well as playing the role of Siobhan Sheehan in the Emmy-Winning HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown. Finding her niche in teen movies, Rice appeared in the high school comedies Senior Year and Honor Society and looks to continue that trend as she'll be playing Cady Heron in the upcoming film Mean Girls: The Musical. Variety magazine included her in their 'Actors to Watch' list and 'Power of Young Hollywood' list. These are pretty impressive credits for a young woman of 22!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen

At the center of attention is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Owen. On the surface, Owen seems to be a dedicated husband to Hannah and father to Bailey however there may be more to him than meets the eye. At the beginning of the series, Owen leaves a note for Hannah telling her to protect his daughter, which means he knows that there is trouble coming. We are left with questions about Owen's true identity and wondering if he is merely the family man he appears to be or if he is someone with hidden secrets.

If you are a fan of the fantasy genre, you will most likely recognize Coster-Waldau from the HBO hit series, Game of Thrones, where he played Jaime Lannister, a role that landed him two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He has also appeared in multiple other movies and television shows, including Gods of Egypt, Black Hawk Down, and Oblivion. Upcoming projects for Coster-Waldau include the Nick Cassavetes-directed crime-thriller God Is a Bullet and Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever.

Aisha Tyler as Jules

Aisha Tyler plays Jules, a journalist for the San Francisco Chronicle and Hannah's best friend since childhood. She aids Hannah and her family throughout the series on their quest to find Owen after his sudden disappearance.

Tyler is no stranger to television as she has worked on numerous successful shows in the past. Her notable roles include Princess Lanaluakalani on the animated series Archer, Dr. Tara Lewis on the crime thriller Criminal Minds, Andrea Marino on the supernatural drama series Ghost Whisperer, and Mia Dickerson on another crime-based show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. She won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for The Talk and has been nominated for multiple other awards.

Geoff Stults as Jake

Geoff Stults stars as Hannah's ex-fiance Jake, a lawyer, who Hannah reluctantly goes to for help after Owen's sudden disappearance. He later aids Jules in Sausalito after Hannah and Bailey head to Austin, Texas.

Stults began his career as a child actor at the age of seven and has worked his way up to being cast in big-time Hollywood films such as Wedding Crashers, She's Out of My League, and The Break-Up. He appeared on television in The Odd Couple, Guilty Party, October Road, 7th Heaven, and more. You also may recognize him for his role as Mitch on the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.

John Harlan Kim as Bobby

John Harlan Kim will be portraying the role of Bobby, Bailey's long-term high school boyfriend.

Kim has been in multiple television shows including Nancy Drew, The Librarians, Neighbors, and 9-1-1. He made his big break in Hollywood in the war series The Pacific with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Augusto Aguilera as Grady

Playing Grady, the U.S. Marshall who is on the case of Owen's disappearance is, Augusto Aguilera.

Being a Los Angeles native, Aguilera had access to top-notch training which has led him to a great career in television. He has numerous TV credits to his name appearing in the series Too Old to Die Young, Promised Land, Chasing Life, and The Cynical Life of Harper Hall, among others. He also starred in The Predator in 2018 alongside Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Victor Garber as Tobias Cookman

Victor Garber has a guest role on the series as Tobias Cookman, an esteemed mathematician and professor at UT Austin who may have some of the answers about Owen's past that Hannah and Bailey are desperately looking for.

The Last Thing He Told Me will mark a reunion for Garber and Garner who previously starred together on Alias. Over the course of his career he has been nominated for six Emmy Awards for his work in Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, Frasier, Alias, and Will & Grace. He has also starred in several acclaimed movies such as Titanic, Argo, Legally Blonde, Milk, and Happiest Season. He is also known for playing the role of Dr. Martin Stein in The CW Arrowverse.