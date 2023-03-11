Since Alias, we had hardly seen Jennifer Garner playing an investigative role or feature in a crime thriller story, until now. The Last Thing He Told Me sees the Elektra star leading a mystery thriller plot, which is sure to remind you of her characters in her previous thriller films and series, making her small-screen return as impactful as ever. She also serves as one of the producers of the show.

Based on the eponymous best-selling novel by Laura Dave, The Last Thing He Told Me is created by Josh Singer with Dave co-creating. The story follows Hannah, whose husband mysteriously disappears, and she must develop a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter to find him.

With the first-look images and the official trailer just released, the upcoming Apple TV+ original has become more awaited than ever. And from what we know, it looks just about what every crime/mystery thriller fan would want to watch. So, read on to learn everything we know so far about The Last Thing He Told Me, including the show’s plot, trailer, release date, cast and characters, and more.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres this spring, on April 14, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The first two episodes of the series will debut together on the same day.

How Many Episodes Are There in The Last Thing He Told Me?

The Last Thing He Told Me is slated for seven episodes. The first two episodes will release together on the day of the premiere i.e., April 14, 2023, followed by each new episode releasing weekly, every Friday.

The seventh and final episode of the mystery thriller will stream on May 19, 2023.

There are no other episode details are available at the moment. But you can watch this space for the latest updates as and when they become available.

Is There a Trailer for The Last Thing He Told Me?

Before you watch the trailer, remember that it might make you wonder if you really know the people that you think you know. Apple TV+ just released the trailer of The Last Thing He Told Me on March 9, 2023, and from the overview of it, it seems right on point with the genre and the story.

The trailer’s opening line “What defines you?” says a lot about what is coming. Without getting into too many details about the plot, the two-minute video tells you what you can expect from the mystery thriller. There are all the elements of a good crime thriller story in this series, including a fast-paced, gripping narrative, a long-running police investigation, a family’s search for the truth, and so on.

While it is about Owen going missing, it is not just about his disappearance, but about his relationship with Hannah and how she navigates the outcome of this event. As we understand, the story is also about Bailey and Owen’s relationship and why he left her a bag full of money. In short, besides the crime and mystery, The Last Thing He Told Me will also explore some relationship drama, making it more intense and suspenseful.

Who Is in The Last Thing He Told Me Cast?

Since Alias’s Sydney Bristow, we haven’t had a chance to see Jennifer Garner as a woman on a mission chasing truth and uncovering mysteries. The Last Thing He Told Me is a wish fulfilled for fans as Garner headlines the ensemble cast as Hannah, the protagonist whose husband mysteriously disappears. Before Garner was cast in the role, Julia Roberts was set to play Hannah but left due to scheduling issues. She is joined by Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen, Hannah’s husband, Mare of Easttown star Angourie Rice, who plays the role of Bailey, Hannah’s stepdaughter and Owen’s daughter, Criminal Minds star Aisha Tyler as Jules. Reuniting with Garner is her Alias co-star Victor Garber who plays an undisclosed role.

The cast also includes Geoff Stults (Cowboy Bebop) as Jake, John Harlan Kim (The Librarians) as Bobby, Augusto Aguilera (Too Old to Die Young) as Grady, and David Morse, among others.

Who Are the Creators of The Last Thing He Told Me?

The Last Thing He Told me is based on American novelist Laura Dave’s novel of the same name. Published in 2021, the mystery-thriller became the #1 New York Times Bestseller and was an instant success. The book won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, as well as became the Amazon Best Book of the Year in 2021, and Apple Best Book of the Year in 2021. The author herself adapted the story for the upcoming Apple TV+ series, along with her husband, screenwriter, and producer, Josh Singer.

Singer has previously written for the films, The Fifth Estate, The Post, First Man, and most notably, Spotlight, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and a Golden Globe Nomination. He has also been a producer on shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lie to Me, and Fringe. Both Singer and Dave also serve as executive producers for The Last Thing He Told Me.

Olivia Newman (Where the Crawdads Sing) directs the series pilot, with Deniz Gamze Ergüven (The Handmaid’s Tale), Daisy Von Scherler Mayer (Yellowjackets), and Lila Neugebauer (Causeway) directing the other episodes.

The upcoming Apple TV+ original comes from Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, and 20th Television, where she also serves as an executive producer along with Lauren Neustadter, Marisa Yeres Gill, and Lisa Gillan. The Last Thing He Told Me marks the fourth collaboration between Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine and Apple TV+. The team has previously produced some of the network’s high-end, award-winning projects like The Morning Show and Truth Be Told, and the upcoming reality series, My Kind of Country, which will be the streaming platform’s first competition series.

When Is The Last Thing He Told Me Filming?

The series started filming in May 2022 and is currently under post-production.

What Is the Background of The Last Thing He Told Me?

Before Laura Dave’s novel was published in 2021, Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine picked up the story to be developed into a thriller series for Apple TV+. Hello Sunshine is known for developing shows and movies from popular novels and also roping in authors for the production as well, with examples like the Octavia Spencer-led Truth be Told, the Witherspoon and Kerry Washington limited series Little Fires Everywhere, and the recent, Daisy Edgar-Jones vehicle Where the Crawdad's Sing. So, you can expect the upcoming thriller series to also match up to its predecessors.

What Is the Story of The Last Thing He Told Me?

The Apple TV+ series follows the same plot as the original novel by Dave. The story follows Hannah whose husband mysteriously vanishes overnight, leaving only a note. Left to navigate the aftermath of this strange incident, Hannah begins to forge a relationship with Owen’s daughter and her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey. As expected, Bailey doesn’t like Hannah much, which makes things more difficult and complicated for Hannah. But somehow, they agree on their common goal – finding Owen. And the closer they try to get to the truth, the more the plot thickens with more questions than answers.