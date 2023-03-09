Apple TV+ released today a trailer for their highly anticipated limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. The thrilling story asks the ultimate relationship question: How much do we really know about our partner? In the series, Jennifer Garner (Alias) plays a woman whose husband disappears out of nowhere, and the more she tries to find out what happened, the less she believes he is who he said he was.

What defines you? The opening line from the trailer of The Last Thing He Told Me makes it clear that one of the series’ themes will be the conflict of how we present ourselves vs. who we actually are on the inside. We’ll also witness that uncomfortable feeling of discovering that someone you thought loved you was lying throughout the whole relationship. However, Hannah (Garner) will slowly find out that her husband’s lies have serious ramifications, with elements that range from police investigations to a bag full of money.

The Last Thing He Told Me - All In The Family

This is also where Hannah’s stepdaughter comes in. The girl has the bag full of money in her possession, and she might know more about her father's whereabouts than she lets on. There’s also an early hint in the trailer, in which the missing man states that there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for his daughter. In any case, the girl will team up with her stepmother in order to uncover every aspect of the man’s past and leave no stone unturned.

Image via Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me is Adapted For TV by The Best Writer Possible

The Last Thing He Told Me is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Laura Dave. The novel was an instant success and sold over a million copies. The author herself decided to create the series, and she adapted her story along with her husband and producing partner Josh Singer (Spotlight). The married couple executive produces the series along with leading lady Garner and Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies).

The cast of The Last Thing He Told Me also features Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds), Augusto Aguilera (Too Old to Die Young), Geoff Stults (Cowboy Bebop), and John Harlan Kim (9-1-1). The series will also feature a small Alias reunion, as the spy series alum Victor Garber is also in the cast and reunited with Garner.

Apple TV+ premieres The Last Thing He Told Me with two episodes on April 14. The remaining five episodes will roll out weekly through May 19. You can watch the trailer below: