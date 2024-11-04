There have been a ton of memorable vampire films of late, especially under Universal’s blood-sucking banner. The house built by the classic Universal Monster Universe has been returning to its roots with creative offerings like The Invitation, Renfield, and this year’s Abigail. The latter of which was loosely inspired by the film Dracula’s Daughter. However, one of the more unique Dracula films Universal has released lately has been The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Now the 2023 film, based on a single chapter of Bram Stoker’s acclaimed novel, is finally coming to 4K thanks to Scream Factory.

Scream Factory announced this week that they would be releasing Demeter in a 4K/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition combo pack on January 21, 2025. There will be two bite-worthy editions. The normal version for $35.99 USD simply comes with the slipcover combo pack featuring the original theatrical artwork of this film’s monstrous Dracula watching over the Demeter. The second edition has an additional slipcover featuring stunning new artwork by Joanna Barnum. This edition will also come with two posters featuring the theatrical and Barnum's artwork. It will be $39.98 USD. If that wasn’t enough vampire goodness, this release will come with a couple of new audio commentaries from film critic Meagan Navarro and star David Dastmalchian alongside a new interview with folklorist & author Dr. Karen Stollznow. The special features from the previous Universal Blu-ray release will also be included, like deleted scenes, an alternate opening, and featurettes like “Evil Is Aboard: The Making Of The Last Voyage Of The Demeter."

What Is ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’ About?

Covering an oftentimes overlooked chapter of the Dracula novel, Last Voyage of the Demeter follows the ill-fated journey of the iconic cargo ship that was unknowingly carrying the Prince of Darkness to London. However, unlike most adaptations, this version of the well-known vampire isn’t this well-dressed and spoken member of society. He’s a deadly creature of the night that has much more in common with the bats he likes to imitate and Nosferatu.

Director André Øvredal brought the pure gothic horror back to the character in this hair-raising atmospheric piece. So much so that at times it feels like a haunted house ghost story. Plus the ensemble cast which includes genre vet Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil, The Boogeyman), Corey Hawkins (In the Heights), Aisling Franciosi (Speak No Evil), and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) adds a lot of weight/tension to Øvredal visually rocky seas. Last Voyage of the Demeter may not have been a genre hit at the box office, only making $21 million worldwide, and split critics down the middle with a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but this terrifying sail is slowly gaining a cult following.

Where Is ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’ Streaming?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is currently streaming on FuboTV. However, if you are dying for the latest physical media edition, you can pre-order both Scream Factory’s upcoming 4K editions on their website. The trailer for the film can be viewed below.

Watch on FuboTV