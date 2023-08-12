The Big Picture Warner Bros.' satirical comedy, Barbie, is dominating the domestic box office, likely to finish at the top for the fourth week in a row and surpassing $500 million domestically.

There’s no stopping Barbie at the domestic box office. Even after three full weeks in theaters, it’s difficult to tell what the cap on Warner Bros.’ satirical comedy is going to be. The film is poised to finish at the top of the weekend box office for the fourth time in a row, as it passes a mammoth milestone. Meanwhile, the week’s sole new wide release, Universal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter, is sinking with just $2.6 million on Friday, of which $750,000 came from Thursday previews.

As things stand, Demeter will finish in fifth place with around $6.5 million in its first weekend, which doesn’t bode well for the $45 million horror film, inspired by a chapter from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” Directed by André Øvredal, Demeter would’ve perhaps done better in the month of October, but Universal probably wanted to make the most of a period of calm after weeks of “Barbenheimer” frenzy. A similar attempt at counter-programming backfired recently, when Disney’s $150 million Haunted Mansion movie debuted with just $24 million domestically. Like Haunted Mansion, Demeter hasn’t been particularly well reviewed, and is currently sitting at a “rotten” 45% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The beloved Barbie, on the other hand, is eyeing a $30 million fourth weekend, after adding $10 million on Friday. This pushes the movie past the $500 million mark at the domestic box office, which is a massive achievement. Globally, the film passed the $1 billion mark earlier this week, and will now set its sights on overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $1.35 billion lifetime gross to become the biggest film of the year. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie has performed phenomenally alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which has been quietly setting its own benchmarks, despite having grossed roughly half of Barbie at both the domestic and international box office.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Last Week's Debutantes Slipped Down the Ranks

The three-hour biographical thriller will finish this weekend at the number two spot, marginally ahead of Paramount’s new animated offering, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. While Oppenheimer grossed $5.1 million on Friday, taking its running domestic total past the $250 million mark, Mutant Mayhem added $4 million, which takes its domestic total to $61 million after a week in theaters. Mutant Mayhem is projected to finish the weekend with $14 million, while Oppenheimer aims for a $17 million haul. Going by Mutant Mayhem's animation style and restrained budget, it's too early to tell if Paramount's efforts to emulate the success of Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is paying off.

At number four this weekend is Warner Bros.’ Meg 2: The Trench, which is witnessing a hefty 60% drop after finishing at the number two spot last weekend. The action sequel will rely mostly on international territories to stay afloat, especially China, where it delivered a bigger opening than in the U.S. Meg 2 will also pass the $200 million mark at the global box office this weekend, and will hit $53 million domestically by Sunday. By comparison, the first Meg finished with $530 million worldwide, and $145 million domestically. But crucially, it made more than $150 million in China. You can watch our interview with Demeter director Øvredal here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.