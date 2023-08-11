The Big Picture Universal's horror film The Last Voyage of the Demeter is not expected to perform well at the box office, with a single-digit opening weekend projected.

Barbie continues to dominate the domestic box office, aiming to surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the biggest film of the year so far.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are also expected to have solid weekends, while Meg 2: The Trench is predicted to have a larger drop in its second weekend.

Universal’s long-gestating horror picture The Last Voyage of the Demeter is the sole wide release this week, as the box office settles down after nearly a month of unprecedented euphoria. Meanwhile, the blockbuster holdover hit Barbie is eyeing yet another weekend atop the domestic box office — its fourth in a row — and is all set to pass the $500 million mark stateside today. The satirical comedy has already crossed the $1 billion mark globally.

Directed by André Øvredal, who has a handful of legitimately terrifying horror movies to his name, Demeter grossed $750,000 from Thursday previews that began at 5 pm. This was actually lower than the $960,000 that the Indian Tamil-language action comedy Jailer grossed on Wednesday, from just 375 theaters. Demeter is playing in over 2,300 theaters, which will expand to over 2,700 today. Things aren’t looking too promising for the $45 million feature, which is expected to deliver a single-digit opening weekend haul. Inspired by a chapter from Bram Stoker’s "Dracula," Demeter has been described as Alien aboard an old-timey merchant ship.

The movie stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham and David Dastmalchian. Over the years, it has had everyone from journeymen filmmakers Robert Schwentke and Marcus Nispel to the more acclaimed Neil Marshall attached as directors, before Øvredal landed the gig. His film has received mixed reviews, and is currently sitting at a “rotten” 36% score on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Chase Hutchinson wrote in his review that the film “suffers from a banality that drains the life out of its nightmarish story, leaving the cast stranded with little direction.”

While Demeter will have to settle for one of the lower spots on this weekend’s chart, Barbie is expected to remain at number one after adding $7.1 million on Thursday. The film is projected to generate $31 million this weekend, as it sets its sights on surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the global box office to become the biggest movie of the year so far. Barbie has proven to be a monumentally successful hit for Warner Bros’, which was reeling from the back-to-back failure of major superhero titles such as Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

This Weekend Will Be Dominated by a Bunch of Holdovers

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which released alongside Barbie in what has come to known as the legendary “Barbenheimer” event, is expected to slip by 40% in its fourth weekend, after adding $3.6 million on Thursday. The movie is eyeing a $17.5 million haul this weekend, and will pass the $250 million mark at the domestic box office today. Globally, the film will pass the $600 million mark this weekend, and has already found a spot on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing R-rated movies in history.

Last week’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem finds itself in a close fight with Oppenheimer. The animated movie is also eyeing around $17 million this weekend, after grossing just under $3 million on Thursday. Meanwhile, Meg 2: The Trench is looking at a heftier second-weekend drop, and will gross around $12 million across three days, after generating $2.1 million on Thursday. You can watch our interview with Øvredal here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.