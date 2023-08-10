Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last Voyage of the Demeter

André Øvredal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter is a movie with plenty of promise that unfortunately ends up falling far short of its influences before ending with one of the goofiest hints at a potential sequel that you’ll see this year. If you’ve found yourself here reading this after watching it, then you likely know all this and are just trying to piece together what the hell they were getting at with that odd cliffhanger of a conclusion. In the event that you have not seen it, best be warned that there be spoilers ahead. If you’re wanting to watch it without any knowledge of what happens, bookmark this page and then come back after. Other than that, let’s set sail into the full scope of this story.

What Is 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' About?

To provide some background, there was a really potentially fun surprise of an experience to be had with this little horror flick. Even before the film was released into the world, it, unfortunately, was given away that this was going to be a story about Dracula. Though it would have likely benefited from a more coy marketing strategy that maintained the surprise of what lay in store and let word of mouth spread, the trailers immediately gave away the game. This was ultimately to its detriment as the full feature itself soon becomes a rather predictable romp that falls into repetition where the greatest twist is in its setting of a boat. The crew of said vessel, led by Corey Hawkins' Clemens and Aisling Franciosi's Anna who each do their best to carry the film despite very little to work with, must ultimately do battle with Dracula to prevent him from arriving in London where he can continue to feed. Death is everywhere as the being picks them off one by one, growing stronger and stronger until the climactic confrontation. Though Clemens and Anna go about hatching a plan, it was one that we soon realize was always doomed to fail. This comes down to reasons of both theme and narrative, each of which is hammered home with such a lack of subtlety that it ends up dooming both.

Dracula Is the Only Thing That Takes Flight in 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter'

Throughout the film, it is repeatedly established that faith is part of what drives many of the crew and leads them to overlook the danger lurking in the darkness. This means it takes an agonizing amount of time for them to rally together, by which point they are so close to shore that their plan to sink the boat with Dracula on it is comically insufficient to stop the being. That was true even before the characters discover that he can fly now (insert the meme of Oscar Isaac having to utter the painfully awkward line “they fly now” which is somehow not the worst one he has to deliver in the abysmal Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). As we learned from an early scene that they were not privy to, Dracula now has wings and can swoop down on them. Thus, the supposedly brilliant plan to shoot him from atop the crow’s nest is immediately a flop when the winged vampire swoops in for a quick snack and takes them down. That then leaves Clemens and Anna on their own again. They manage to pin Dracula to the ship after a couple of close calls and then drift away on broken pieces from the vessel.

It is there where Anna meets her end in a scene that feels rather similar to the recent series Midnight Mass though without any of the genuine horror and emotional potency. Essentially, Anna is what Dracula had been feeding on while locked away before he breaks out. When Clemens gave her blood transfusions in the hopes that it would bring her back to health, he was also putting off her transforming into a vampire herself. That is what happens now as she turns to him with her eyes beginning to turn white just as the sun is starting to rise behind them. Franciosi, even in the final moments we get with her, continues to bring a whole lot of depth to a character that is largely underwritten. Of all the people that die over the course of the film, she is the one who embraces her fate and turns towards the sun. She is then consumed by fire, having ultimately failed to stop Dracula while still giving it a hell of a better attempt than any of the characters would have done without her. With Clemens now on his own and this actually rather fitting final death behind him, we pick up with the goofy tease for a potential sequel that, honestly, is one of the few surprises that this film had to offer.

How Does 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Set Up a Sequel?

Now in the city, Clemens is at a bar where he asks for directions to a place where he knows Dracula spends the daytime in hiding. However, as it is night, he fears it would be too dangerous to go after him right now. Wouldn’t you know it, Dracula is also there at the bar? He knocks on the ground with his cane, literally echoing a recurring element from the film where characters would bang on the ship to communicate, and rattles Clemens to his core. When he subsequently gathers himself, he chases after his target but he is unable to catch him. This rather silly ending seems to imply that there is a desire for a sequel in which we explore what it would be like to try to hunt for Dracula in London. There is little else to it other than that, proving to be one of the oddest conclusions to a film this year. Only time will tell how seriously we are meant to take this tease.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is in theaters now.