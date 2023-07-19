With Barbie and Oppenheimer claiming the summer as their own, the laundry list of horror films landing in theaters is getting overshadowed. So far, Stephen King’s The Boogeyman brought back our fear of the dark while Insidious: The Red Door seemingly wrapped up the Insidious franchise (at least for now). Meanwhile, the arrival of the Antony Starr, Lizzy Caplan, and Woody Norman-led Cobweb will creep into theaters this weekend to hold its own against Barbenheimer. But, for the Dracula lovers out there, the biggest film of the summer will undoubtedly be The Last Voyage of the Demeter which sails into theaters on August 11. A brand-new teaser dropped today gives another dark look at the doomed ship and the bloodthirsty vampire lurking around its passageways.

It’s nothing but rough seas ahead for the crew of the titular boat as the clip reveals the horror and fear felt by the weary travelers. The teaser is short but sweet; while one member is looking to the ocean for something that goes bump in the night, a jump scare reveals an absolutely haunting Dracula on the hunt for his next meal. As opposed to recent versions of the legendary Count that we’ve seen in films like Renfield, the character played by Javier Botet (The Mummy (2017), Slender Man) in André Øvredal’s (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) latest flick is a full-blown monster, an entity that completely lacks ties to his past humanity.

Based on “The Captain’s Log,” a chapter from Bram Stoker’s iconic 1897 novel, Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter centers around the men trapped on a ship bound for London by way of Transylvania, who find themselves falling prey to the ruthless and murderous fiend. Along with Botet, the feature also stars David Dastmalchian (The Boogeyman), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), and Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale).

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: The History of Renfield, Dracula's Most Devoted Familiar

Our Favorite Iconic Monster

Over the years, there has been telling after telling of the character known as Dracula who was first made famous in Stoker’s literary masterpiece. In cinema, we’ve seen actors including Bela Lugosi, Gary Oldman, Max Schreck and even Leslie Nielsen don the cape of the Count in movies that range from dramatic horrors to comedies. Along with The Last Voyage of the Demeter, audiences will soon feast their eyes on a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney in Robert Eggers’ take on Nosferatu – proving once and for all that Dracula will never die.

Check out the latest teaser for The Last Voyage of the Demeter and join the doomed crew on their journey when the film arrives in theaters on August 11.