After a long time in development, Amblin Entertainment has announced that the upcoming Dracula-inspired film The Last Voyage of the Demeter has wrapped shooting.

The film has had a long and troubled past, with the original script penned in 2002 by Bragi Schut and Robert Schwentke on board (no pun intended) to direct. The project, however, found itself stranded in development hell for nearly two decades, with a number of different directors being brought in to helm (pun intended this time) the film, including Marcus Nispel, Stefan Ruzowitsky, David Slade, and Neil Marshall. In 2019, it was announced that a new version of the screenplay was written by Zak Olkewicz and that the project was being directed by André Øvredal, director of films such as The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The full tweet reads:

Cheers to director André Øvredal and his talented cast and hardy crew on the completion of principal photography for THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER. You are the lifeblood of this creative endeavor, and as we all know, the blood is the life and our gratitude to Berlin and Malta for your hospitality and hosting our production. THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER sets sails, only in theaters, January 27, 2023.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is based on "The Captain's Log," one of the chapters from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula and tells the story of the titular Demeter, a Russian schooner that was chartered to transport 24 unmarked crates from Carpathia to London. One of these crates is the coffin of the vampire Dracula, who slowly picks apart the now doomed ship's crew one by one.

The film follows the crew as they attempt to survive being stuck at sea with the otherworldly creature as their numbers dwindle night after night. The film will see Javier Botet stepping into the cloak of the world's most famous vampire with the rest of the cast including Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, Aisling Franciosi, Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Woody Norman, Martin Furulund, and Chris Walley.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is set to release in theaters on January 27, 2023. Read the tweet from Amblin that announced the film wrapping on shooting down below:

