‘The Laundromat’: Plucky Meryl Streep Sniffs Out Dirty Money in Latest Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Steven Soderbergh‘s upcoming flick The Laundromat starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonio Banderas. The film follows Streep’s Ellen Martin, who becomes embroiled in events including in the now-infamous Panama Papers incident from 2015 wherein 11.5 million documents were detailing 200,000 offshore entities were made public.

Streep is the definition of “plucky” in this latest Laundromat trailer. The trailer may last approximately one minute but, in that time, we get a good look at Streep’s Ellen Martin doing her homework on possible insurance fraud, which leads her to entanglements with a shady pair of lawyers and their dealings with the ultra-rich. Heck, we even get a preview of her listing all of the #VeryBadThings she uncovered during her investigation while grocery shopping. How’s that for plucky?

Speaking of money, that figures heavily in the trailer, too. Whether it’s Banderas’ character snappily saying, “This is a story about money” as he coolly puts on sunglasses or Oldman shrieking, “There’s more money than ever before!”, it’s clear what The Laundromat is about. Who cares about a lawsuit from the actual lawyers Banderas and Oldman are playing on when there’s a snazzy new trailer to keep you dazzled?

The Laundromat arrives on Netflix on October 18. Check out the latest trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Laundromat: