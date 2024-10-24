October just got way better for fans of the drama-filled series, The Law According to Lidia Poët! The Netflix production is set to return at the end of this month with a second season, but before then, the streaming giant has dropped a brand-new trailer for the installment, teasing Lidia’s comeback to take on new cases. Created by Guido Iuculano and Davide Orsini, The Law According to Lidia Poët debuted on February 15, 2023, with six thrilling episodes that instantly got viewers craving more. Now, over a year later, Netflix is giving fans exactly what they want.

In the trailer, Lidia is on a mission, advocating for women to be granted equal rights with men. Unsurprisingly, she’s not supported by many in that era, but fans will have to see what comes of it in the new season. Besides the law and politics, the lead character may or may not be involved in a crime, and she also believes she’s being followed. The trailer describes the new season as:

"Lidia is back, ready to tackle new cases and continue fighting for fairer laws. Who will assist her in her battles? Her beloved brother Enrico, the charismatic new prosecutor Fourneau, or the brave Jacopo?"

‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ Is Underrated

A few months after Season 1 of The Law According to Lidia Poët debuted, the series was renewed for a second season in June. This new chapter will comprise six episodes like the first season and will see the return of Matilda De Angelis as Lidia Poët, Eduardo Scarpetta as Jacopo Barberis and Pier Luigi Pasino as Enrico Poët. It will debut on Wednesday, October 30 on Netflix.

Despite the amount of attention The Law According to Lidia Poët has received, it remains one of the most underrated period dramas on Netflix. The series is loosely based on the life of Lidia Poët, the first modern female lawyer in Italy, and begins in Turin in 1883. It follows Lidia’s career after a court rules that a woman cannot be allowed to practice law, but the daring woman is not discouraged as she then takes a job at her brother’s law firm while preparing her appeal.

Check out the season’s official trailer above. The Law according to Lidia Poët Season 2 premieres on October 30. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

