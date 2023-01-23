The world is a lot different than it was in the late 19th century. There were a host of things that were restricted and prohibited for people of certain social classes, gender, and races. Netflix, in its upcoming period piece series, seeks to tell one of such tales, wherein an individual, though clearly qualified, has to fight for the right to pursue a dream. The Law According to Lidia Poët seeks to tell the story of the first female lawyer in Italy at a time when it wasn’t deemed proper for females to practice law. Set to premiere on the streamer on February 15, Netflix has released a teaser trailer in anticipation.

The trailer begins with the introduction of our focus character, Lidia Poët, portrayed by Matilda De Angelis. Standing in a courtroom, she introduces herself as a lawyer. Not long into the clip, the prevailing sentiments of the time begin to rapidly surface. “I didn’t think women could do certain jobs,” a lady says with short clips of Lidia in and around the corridors of law and justice. Next, comes a statement that further shows these deeply rooted views of the past, “If God wanted you to be a lawyer,” a lady says to Lidia. “You wouldn’t be a woman.”

However, it does not seem that this is a view on life that Lidia shares or one she is ready to abide by. Our heroine is set on going to court to take up a case and she believes she can win — not that those around her share her optimism. Lidia is determined, and the lawyer does not have just that going for her, she is also equally innovative, bringing up the use of fingerprints in the identification of criminals, something that her male-learned colleagues seem to find “absurd.” One thing is clear, “the world is not ready” for what she's bringing, and to that viewpoint, Lidia replies, “We could lose, but at least try to fight.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First Trailer for Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘African Queens: Njinga’ Series Reveals Release Date

The Law According to Lidia Poët will show the struggle of one young woman to take on the system and become the first female Italian avvocato. Set in the late 19th century, Lidia, while seeking to practice law and taking on the court’s decision barring her from doing so, also sets out to solve murders that prove her competence.

Consisting of a total of six episodes, The Law According to Lidia Poët is directed by Letizia Lamartire and Matteo Rovere. Starring in the series alongside the awarding winning De Angelis in this true life story are Eduardo Scarpetta, Pier Luigi Pasino, Sinead Thornhill, Dario Aita, and Sara Lazzaro.

The Law According to Lidia Poët premieres on Netflix on February 15. Watch the teaser below: