The Big Picture Sky cancels hit sci-fi series The Lazarus Project after 2 seasons, leaving fans shocked and series' storyline unfinished.

Despite critical acclaim and high viewership, Sky decides not to move ahead with a third season of The Lazarus Project.

Creator Joe Barton remains positive, working on new projects with Sky including a limited series Amadeus and Netflix's Black Doves.

Sky has officially canceled the hit science-fiction series The Lazarus Project after 2 seasons. The show premiered in June 2022 and was renewed for a second season in August of the same year. The Lazarus Project stars British actor Paapa Essiedu (King Lear) as George, a man who begins to re-live time after witnessing the end of the world. The story picks up when George is recruited by The Lazarus Project, a team of people trying to save the world from impending doom in a literal race against time.

The show also features Anjli Mohindra (The Sarah Jane Adventures), Tom Burke (The Musketeers), Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly), and Brian Gleeson (Snow White and The Huntsman) in major roles. After its release in 2022, The Lazarus Project became Sky MAX’s second biggest new scripted launch for two years, gaining a 28-day audience of 1.7 million. The show also earned critical acclaim with Essiedu’s performance as the lead character being nominated for a BAFTA TV Award.

Despite the show’s success, Sky has decided not to move ahead with a third season. The official statement released to Digital Spy states:

"The Lazarus Project has brought audiences jaw-dropping action and time-bending storylines across two seasons, and we are incredibly proud of this BAFTA-winning series. Whilst we won’t be commissioning another season, we would like to thank the incredible team who made this show possible."

The Mystery Behind ‘The Lazarus Project’ Season 2 Cliff-Hanger Will Never Be Solved

The news of the show’s cancelation comes as a shock to many fans since what will now be the final episode of The Lazarus Project left a lot of things hanging. The last scene of the Season 2 finale implies that Sarah, played by Charly Clive, might now be in charge of Lazarus when George finds her sitting there, telling him she’s been waiting for him.

The finale also left the fate of other characters such as Shiv, Wes, and Rebrov in limbo, almost guaranteeing another season. In Essiedu’s own words, “Season 2 makes an invitation for the story to continue. Because the journey that we go in the second series is just as wild and unexpected and twist as the first series.” Unfortunately, though, the show will be leaving all of these questions unanswered.

Creator Joe Barton also took to Twitter and reacted to the news, sharing the famous Dr. Seuss quote, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” However, Barton has a few more tricks up his sleeve since he’s currently still working with Sky for a brand-new limited series Amadeus. Additionally, the British screenwriter is also behind Netflix’s upcoming spy thriller Black Doves, starring Keira Knightley (Pride & Prejudice), Sara Lancashire (Julia), and Ben Whishaw (Paddington).