It's been less than two years since the British sci-fi series The Lazarus Project originally premiered, and now it has an official release date for its second season in the U.S. According to Screen Rant, The Lazarus Project season 2 will premiere June 9 and will see its characters facing a threat on a far larger scale.

The first outing of the show premiered in June 2022 and stars Paapa Essiedu as the main character George, alongside Anji Mohindra, Tom Burke and Caroline Quentin. It was created by Joe Barton, who also executive produces. The synopsis reveals that George has a genetic mutation that allows him to notice that he is trapped in a time loop. No one else seems to notice, and he is later approached by a representative of a time-controlling organization called the Lazarus Project. He then joins the project which works to prevent apocalyptic threats by observing their causes and activating a time reset to address these causes.

The British series proved to be a success with season one as it gained an extraordinary 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so fans can expect a more outstanding Season 2. Essiedu confirmed this by promising a "bigger and better" season 2, while Mohindra, who plays Archie in the show, later teased, "the rules that we thought we knew about the world had been thrown out the window."

What To Expect In 'The Lazarus Project' Season 2

The series' first season highlighted the way George started a nuclear war to force The Lazarus Project to go back in time to save his girlfriend Sarah (Charly Clive). So, the stakes will be raised in Season 2 by centering on their relationship, especially considering Sarah's death motivated George's biggest decisions in Season 1. The upcoming season will also establish an intricate dynamic as the duo work together to save the world.

Although Season 1 centered on George's personal drives, Season 2 will focus on more significant perils, beginning with the world seemingly stuck in a three-week time loop but spreading to the world-ending event. Moreover, the official synopsis for The Lazarus Project Season 2 reveals that George will discover that the cause he is fighting for is more threatening than it seems, thereby creating a third challenge for him to overcome; the first two being questioning The Lazarus Project's intentions and navigating complicated relationships. Stay tuned for more information about the new season.

The Lazarus Project season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the U.S. Season 2 premieres on June 9.

