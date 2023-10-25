Sky TV has unveiled the official trailer for the sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project season two, which promises a lot more complex time-altering twist and some quirky references to Back to the Future. The new trailer also promises a whirlwind of action and suspense and reveals a huge danger that looms over the universe.

The first season introduced viewers to the main protagonist, George, portrayed by Paapa Essiedu, an ordinary app developer who figured out that his recurring sensations of déjà vu weren’t just quirks of his mind; they revealed a world where the Earth's timeline was continually reset. However, by the end of season 1, George's actions came with severe repercussions. After breaking protocol to save Sarah (played by Charly Clive), he ends up ensnared in a time loop, repeatedly killing Shiv (Rudi Dharmalingam).

The official synopsis of The Lazarus Project season 2 reads: “When the world locks into a never-ending time loop that will ultimately end with the planet’s complete extinction, the Lazarus team must race against time to find a solution before humanity is wiped out forever. Among their number is resolute Lazarus agent, George (Paapa Essiedu), who’s been left in disgrace after betraying the organization in the name of love.”

Image via TNT

Are There Any Other Movies and TV Shows Like ‘The Lazarus Project?’

As long as we’re talking about movies and TV shows featuring infinite time loops, there is Andy Samberg-starring Palm Springs that has him caught up in an infinite time loop. There’s also a rom-com of Adam Devine, called When We First Met, which also stars Alexandra Daddario and Upload’s Robbie Amell and follows a similar time-loop story. For sci-fi-based suggestions, the actors and show’s pacing also resemble Christopher Nolan’s Tenet which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson as leads. The BAFTA-winning sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project in its season 2 trailer itself pays tribute to Back to the Future — a 1985 American science fiction film.

As the trailer for season 2 dials up the intensity, George and his team will now be grappling with a never-ending time loop. Amidst this chaos, there's an actual time machine, rogue agents, and the very fabric of time disintegrating. The Lazarus Project returns to Sky on November 15, 2023. Check out the official trailer of The Lazarus Project season 2 below.