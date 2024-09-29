The start of fall can only mean one thing: your fantasy football season is already a lost cause. While the season evokes images of foliage and pumpkins for most, the cynics associate it with the unbearable frustration of playing fantasy football. In this long-running online game, users manage an imaginary football squad with other competitors that is scored based on the performance of real-life players in the NFL. It's a game that suggests that one's knowledge of football and the statistics behind the gridiron can determine one's success in a season, but in reality, it is primarily based on pure luck, with the least informed people about the sport somehow stumbling their way to a championship. This particular phenomenon surrounding fantasy football, a niche subculture, would seem inaccessible to a mass audience. However, one show from the late 2000s, The League, captured this precise sensation of the game, one based on friendship and the hostile competitive urges within all of us.

The Loose, Improvised Nature of 'The League' Captures a Hangout Vibe

On the surface, pitching a show about a fantasy football league in 2009 would seem ridiculous, but FX/FXX was a channel that preferred to go outside the box and air projects just a little too risqué or esoteric for the networks. However, despite the backdrop of fantasy football, The League is refreshingly familiar. It is a show in the wake of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that centers around a group of friends who never saw a prank or joke that went too overboard.

The group, Pete (Mark Duplass), Kevin (Steve Rannazzisi), his wife, Jenny (Katie Aselton), his brother, Taco (Jon Lajoie), Ruxin (Nick Kroll), and Andre (Paul Scheer), are adults with families and careers whose livelihoods are determined by the success of their respective fantasy squads. Their arrested development leads to unfortunate faux pas and unscrupulous behavior in the real world and the confines of their digital league. Each season loosely tracks their respective fantasy league season, from the highly anticipated draft to the road to the championship, where the winner is honored with the coveted Shiva trophy.

The League, which ran from 2009-2015, was co-created by Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Schaffer. The former was a writer and executive producer on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the improvisational nature of Larry David's HBO show would serve as the basis of The League, which is described as a "semi-improvised" sitcom. While the high-concept structure of the show calls for more scripted material, the heart of The League is rooted in the crass, off-color banter between the friends. The stars, who are all roughly contemporaries in age, convey genuine chemistry with their off-the-cuff dialogue evocative of the freewheeling approach to the comedies of Judd Apatow. The improvised banter is aptly used to match the hangout vibe of the show's frequent settings, such as the local bar and the living room where they convene to watch football on Sundays. It is clear early on that, even before fantasy football existed, these friends lived to bust each other's chops. The dialogue lacks the pound-for-pound wit and ingenuity of its counterparts, but it is authentic in its depiction of a friendship driven by juvenile masculine urges to denigrate your friends and dismantle them in competition.

‘The League’ Portrays a Crude but Authentic Friend Group

In traditional sitcom fashion, The League's ensemble cast of characters lean into their respective broad archetypes. Pete is a womanizing fantasy expert who tricks his friends into making poor trades. Kevin is the archetypal straight man whose wife, Jenny, is truly the brains of the operation behind his team. Ruxin is the paranoid, conniving lawyer who will go to any cutthroat means to win the league championship. Andre is a wealthy and dignified plastic surgeon with a chronic case of naivety that makes him the butt of the joke without fail. Taco is the slacker and perpetual stoner without an ounce of football knowledge. The characters are never explored beyond their basic synopsis, but expecting that from a show with non-stop blue humor is asking too much.

The League's best attribute is its surprisingly shrewd understanding of a long-running friend group and the pockets within each relationship. Various nuances within the group, such as the amicable rapport between Pete and Kevin, display an unforeseen maturity nonexistent from the usual smack talk that prevails between the others. Kevin and Ruxin present a symbiotic bond, as they share the same occupation as attorneys. Schaffer and the writing team underline the roots of their friendship through the re-telling of embarrassing moments that solidified their unusual but everlasting bond. By allowing the audience to become privy to a plethora of inside jokes and monumental events during their youth, back when they were even more irresponsible, viewers grow a natural attachment to these disreputable people.

Roughly 29 million people play fantasy football as of 2022, a curious little supplementary activity to the industry now worth $11 billion. While it is often viewed with side-eye contempt by players and coaches, fantasy is recognized as a vital catalyst behind football's boom in popularity in the last 15 years. The League's familiar concept — immature friends irritating each other in a middle-class suburban setting — will attract non-football fans, as the specifics of fantasy football are coded in a manner that represents the characters and their situations rather than the game itself. The show gradually faded away from integrating football as it reached its later seasons, but the novelty of seeing real NFL players in cameo roles is sure to draw any curious football fan. They are also sure to get a kick out of the flagrant inaccuracies regarding the sport and the hilarious stock footage used as stand-ins for the games, as the series was not granted NFL rights.

The concept of playing "fake" football that values individual performance over team success seems silly in hindsight, but the game is the ultimate unifier. Anyone, no matter your background, financial status, or age, can experience the euphoria and feral rage that comes from playing this frustrating, imaginary game. These ranging emotions are authentically captured in The League. The group's competitive drive compromises their jobs, ruins marital engagements, and degrades their reputation and self-respect. Of course, the friends' obsession with winning the championship is played for farce, but the insatiable thirst to win is universal. For people past their athletic prime, fantasy provides a platform for bona fide competition. The League's callous, boundary-pushing tone wasn't all for shock value. Anyone who has been on the wrong end of a nail-biting fantasy football matchup knows that the game brings out the most vile tendencies and reactions out of everyone.

