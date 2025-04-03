The upcoming animated Avatar movie just got a major release update. Collider’s Britta DeVore is attending CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Paramount kicked off its official panel by announcing that the animated film, which was previously titled Aang: The Last Airbender, has been relabeled as The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. It is currently set for release on January 30, 2026, and is set several years after the original series, following Team Aang as young adults working to secure peace now that the war with the Fire Nation is over. It was announced not long ago that Steven Yeun had joined the cast, which comes after he voiced the first Avatar, Wan, in The Legend of Korra. Dave Bautista is also attached to star in a villain role in the film, with Dante Basco reprising his role as Zuko.

Avatar: The Last Airbender became one of the most beloved franchises in the world on the back of the original Last Airbender animated series, and now, more than 20 years after it debuted on Nickelodeon, the story of Aang and his friends is still unfolding. The first project to follow The Last Airbender was The Legend of Korra, which was set around 70 years after the events of the original series. Some heroes, such as Toph and Katara, are still alive during this time, but Aang has long since passed and handed his mantle as Avatar to Korra. The show featured major stars such as J.K. Simmons, and it was created for television by the original Avatar duo, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

What Else Is Coming in the ‘Avatar’ Franchise?