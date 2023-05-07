With serious themes and mature content, The Legend of Korra is unlike most Nickelodeon shows. Picking up a generation after Avatar: The Last Airbender, the sequel series brings fans back to the world of its predecessor, yet many things have changed. With the development of technology and rapid urbanization, it's no wonder that the two look drastically different. Yet both follow an Avatar and friends on a mission to bring balance to the world. While the two shows share many similarities, The Legend of Korra lacks the other show's overarching plot. Unsure of renewals, each season's finale is more conclusive, meaning the next installment is mostly self-contained.

The show's fourth and final season, subtitled "Balance," deals with a conflict in the Earth Kingdom. The titular character (Janet Varney) deals with an uprising led by Kuvira (Zelda Williams), who has turned the world's largest country into her personal empire. Korra begins at her lowest point but slowly builds confidence. However, she wants to attempt a new approach: peace. Violence has only ever caused her pain, and a matured Korra is looking to find balance for herself, as well as the world. Yet Kuvira's forces advance despite Korra's best efforts. The final episode, "The Last Stand," brings the party to Republic City at the height of the battle for the Earth Kingdom. But, as the last time this world appeared on-screen (until the upcoming Avatar Studio projects), the conclusion couldn't be simple.

Korra’s Fight With Kuvira

Faced with a giant mecha Kuvira created to destroy the city, Team Avatar's options are limited. In the penultimate episode, Asami's (Seychelle Gabriel) father, Hiroshi (Daniel Dae Kim), sacrifices himself to make a hole in the machine. In so doing, Hiroshi earns redemption for his Season 1 crimes, at least in his daughter's eyes. Korra, Mako (David Faustino), Bolin (P. J. Byrne), Lin (Mindy Sterling), and Suyin (Anne Heche) manage to get into the leg of the mecha, hoping to destroy it from within. The group separates, Korra going after Kuvira while the others have their own tasks. The Beifong sisters use their metal bending to create chaos, hoping it will disable the weapon strapped to the arm. Meanwhile, Mako nearly kills himself, causing an explosion in the engine room, but luckily Bolin gets him out. Korra and Kuvira fight in the control room, but it ends in a stalemate when the mecha explodes.

Korra helps Kuvira from the rubble, proving herself forgiving, but as she tries to negotiate a surrender, Kuvira escapes into the area taken over by spirit vines. Kuvira discovers the remnants of the weapon, luring Korra to her and firing it. The uncontrolled blast wrecks the city and nearly kills the two women. Korra bends a shield to save them both, leading to one last explosion that tears open a new Spirit Portal in the middle of Republic City. Korra and Kuvira are transported into the Spirit World, where Korra finally manages to reason with Kuvira, and they reach an understanding, this time without additional violence. Korra and Kuvira return through the new portal, along with the spirits. With Kuvira's official surrender and her arrest, the war is over, and the rebuilding can begin.

Love in 'The Legend of Korra'

As Bolin says, "Out of the destruction, love did bloom." Bolin officiates a wedding between two of Korra's strangest allies, Varrick (John Michael Higgins) and his once-assistant, Zhu Li (Stephanie Sheh). Though largely background characters, the couple was introduced in Season 2, but their romance didn't occur until the final season. When Zhu Li pretends to betray Varrick to slow Kuvira's progress on her weapon, it is a blow to Varrick as he realizes how much he needs her. They reunite in the final battle and throw a wedding in the aftermath, which sets the scene for the show's conclusion.

Varrick and Zhu Li aren't the only budding relationship in the final season. Korra and Asami became close over the series despite their love triangle with Mako. When Korra was recovering at her parent's house, Asami was the only one of her friends she went back to. The end of the series subtly confirms this relationship to be more than friendship by mirroring Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) and Katara's (Mae Whitman) ending from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Korra and Asami escape the party, finding peace together. Their embrace implies their romantic relationship. Then they choose to take a much-needed vacation into the Spirit World.

Both Korra and Her World Are Changing

In a few short years as an active Avatar, Korra changed the world. She allowed the Spirit Portals to remain open, unlike the first Avatar. This reunited the two worlds and created a new Air Nation. With the new Spirit Portal, Republic City will expand to accommodate the residents while keeping the Spirit Wilds in its center, giving the spirits a home. But beyond that, in the finale, Prince Wu (Sunil Malhotra) announces his decision to step down and abolish the Earth Kingdom's monarchy in favor of a republic. Korra agrees to help with this task in her capacity as Avatar. Though this doesn't happen in the series, it promises more change ahead as the Avatar's world modernizes.

In their last scene together, Korra and Tenzin (J. K. Simmons) have a final heart-to-heart, remembering how much things have changed, which Tenzin credits to Korra. Korra admits that she's changed herself and acknowledges that the hard time she faced needed to happen, so she would learn to forgive Kuvira. Korra had a difficult path as the Avatar, but it led her to find balance. With the lessons she's learned, she is better equipped to serve in an ever-changing world, and Korra says she still feels there's a lot to do.

Is That All for ‘The Legend of Korra’?

Although the series ends, Korra's story isn't over. Since the final episode in 2014, three graphic novels featuring these characters have been published. Despite the years since the show ended, the new Avatar Studios plans to create more stories in the world with a film featuring the adult gang in 2025 and more projects to follow. Nothing has been officially announced that features Korra and her friends, yet they may return someday. The Legend of Korra found a peaceful end despite the turbulence of the series, but the characters' journeys continue.