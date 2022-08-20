Westerns are some of the most enduring films in all of cinema. They go through different phases and changes yet still remain an unshakable part of the history of the medium. The Legend of Molly Johnson, formerly titled The Drover's Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, attempts to put itself in conversation with that long history to fraught yet fascinating results. Centered on the titular Molly Johnson, it follows her as she does everything she can to protect her family from a harsh world while her husband is away. Written, directed, and starring Leah Purcell, it is a revisionist western in a rather literal sense. It is loosely based on Henry Lawson's 1892 short story "The Drover's Wife" and had a life as both a stage production as well as a novel before the film premiered at SXSW last year. The end result is a work whose intentions are more intriguing than its execution, a testament to the immense undertaking of contending with the history of the genre and its setting while still creating a compelling story of its own. It is admirable though ambling to such a degree that it can get lost in itself at key moments, reducing what could have been a vibrant work to one that is more run-of-the-mill.

Much of this stems from how it is an oddly paced work that takes place at a handful of locations, the primary of which is Johnson’s remote home in the Snowy Mountains of Australia. When we first see her, we observe that she is both near the end of pregnancy and raising her children at the same time. She decides to send them away before she gives birth and ends up connecting with Yadaka (Rob Collins), an Aboriginal man that is currently being hunted by the authorities. Over multiple days, the two begin to grow to understand each other and their respective pasts that soon come rushing back into the present. These scenes are all well-acted, often playing out for minutes at a time in a manner that makes the story’s prior life as a play rather evident. Over the nearly two hours, the film sets out to contest its audience’s conceptions of Australian colonial history. What ends up feeling perpetually limiting is the way it still leans heavily into the many tropes of the genre. It leaves the story frequently in a lurch, like it is battling itself about what it wants to be only to come to a scattered stalemate.

It is at its best when it is quite aggressively and openly confronting history through the stories of those that have typically been pushed to the side. However, it also is dragged down by the presence of one Sergeant Klintoff (Sam Reid) who is an antagonist of sorts in the story. Despite never being as interesting as Molly and Yadaka, the film devotes a lot of time to exploring his character in a way that dulls the story’s sharpness. The character seems like he has been plucked from a more conventional western, saddling the work with a storyline that clashes with everything else it is supposedly interested in. While a defense could be made that this juxtaposition is meant to draw out further contrasts between the characters, it never fully congeals. Every moment we cut away to him feels like a distraction that we have to patiently sit through until we can get back to Molly and Yadaka. Their dynamics feel like they could and should have been made richer if they had been made more of the sole focus. Instead, the film becomes caught between these two disparate storylines and approaches.

The more the story goes on, the more it feels like a lesser echo of 2018’s stunning The Nightingale. That film, from The Babadook director Jennifer Kent, confronted the grim history of Australia in an unflinching fashion that it feels like The Legend of Molly Johnson is gesturing at. Where they vastly differ is in execution in a way that is instructive as it speaks to how one succeeds and the other doesn’t. The Nightingale was more focused and cohesive, presenting similar character relationships in a manner that was vastly more complex than what is happening here. It felt not just aware of genre, but proved to be more capable of cutting it down in a narratively engaging fashion. It remains an undeniably tough watch that is one of the more devastating of recent memory. Still, even as it is more harrowing and punishing on the whole, the character moments are given more time to breathe. It ends up serving the intentions of the story more thoroughly and deepening the thematic engagement. It captures a more comprehensive deconstruction of the genre than The Legend of Molly Johnson is ever quite able to. If anything, Purcell’s film almost feels like an inverse of Kent’s work in both narrative structure and character work. Without giving away too much, the latter keeps much of the history and past of its central character vague until we get to the end. It turns what is an immense trauma into a more conventional “twist” that undercuts itself.

What these two films show is just how challenging it can be to tell a story in the shadow of such a massive cultural and cinematic history. Even as The Legend of Molly Johnson has many of the same promising parts as The Nightingale, it can't pull them together quite well enough to avoid being crushed by the weight of this history. These revisionist westerns are one of the ways to keep the genre alive as new visionaries push and pull them in different directions. It is rather heavy lifting, leaving even the strongest of performers with too much to take on alone. The conversation that The Legend of Molly Johnson speaks to has profound potential in what it can reveal about the western. It can illuminate the nooks and crannies of stories that have become all too familiar, exposing what they may have been missing. The unfortunate reality is that this potential is never quite realized here. For all the commanding work of the cast, its conclusion just never creates the same level of impact that they do.