We’ve been overdue for a solid family-friendly creature feature for years now, as it seems there’s been a lack of earnest entries in the genre since the Amblin Entertainment days of E.T. and Gremlins. But the drought may finally be over thanks to the A24 fantasy adventure The Legend of Ochi, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to a packed audience of adults and children alike. Not only does it bring back the beloved and near-lost art form of bringing loveable, animatronic critters to life, but it also tells an endearing tale set in an immersive world that is near-impossible not to get lost in.

The Legend of Ochi is the feature debut of Isaiah Saxon, an acclaimed music video director who has previously collaborated with the likes of Björk and Panda Bear. However, in navigating the transition of making music videos and commercials to writing and directing his first feature film, Saxon doesn’t completely stray away from his roots, as music and melody play quite a large part in the world and lore of The Legend of Ochi. The world Saxon creates is something akin to a hyper-realistic fairytale, and considering its solid performances and the huge heart at its core, Ochi may be something of a new classic.

What Is 'The Legend of Ochi' About?

The Legend of Ochi is set in the fictitious land of Carpathia— a Northern Europe-esque world that is home to both humans and critters alike, including the primate-like creatures called ochis. These fuzzy, orange guys are perhaps most comparable to a kind of tarsier with their pronounced ears, big doe eyes, and long tails. Adorable as they may be, they have long been a mortal enemy of the humans of Carpathia, who regularly and mercilessly hunt down and destroy the animals. The film focuses on Yuri (Helena Zengel), a quiet farm girl born to one such hunter, Maxim (Willem Dafoe). After befriending an injured baby ochi and gaining its trust, Yuri sets off on a journey to reunite the creature with its family, all while being closely trailed by Maxim and the young and layered hunter-boy Petro (Finn Wolfhard). On this journey through the fantastical woodlands, Yuri and the primate encounter countless threats as well as cross paths with a mysterious woman named Dasha (Emily Watson), who has more to her than meets the eye.

Music is used throughout The Legend of Ochi in a unique way to convey emotion and express love as the ochis communicate with one another via warbled singing. Yuri quickly catches on to the harmonious language, which only furthers her bond with the creatures. On top of the hypnotic chorus of voices, the film boasts a remarkable score — the first feature film score by songwriter/composer David Longstreth. The lovely technicals only heighten the film, with cinematographer Evan Prosofsky capturing the Hungarian countryside with a sprawling and nostalgic sense of magic, transforming it into an unfamiliar and curious place that may have only previously existed in imaginations. Yuri and her sidekick make their way through lush forests, cross babbling rivers, and wind-swept valleys, all captured in a sentimental nature that is mildly reminiscent of palpable '80s adventure flicks such as The Neverending Story.

The Legend of Ochi is elevated by its performances, with Willem Dafoe committing to his gleefully exaggerated role as the fearsome and determined Maxim with ease. His thirst for revenge and determination to track down his daughter, all while sporting a ridiculously dramatic suit of armor, plays as a gag but is somehow equally endearing. Emily Watson and Finn Wolfhard deliver solid performances, despite their characters arguably lacking in depth or much character development. Wolfhard’s Petro in particular seems to have a sort of hinted backstory with Yuri, but this is never expanded on with any sort of depth to the detriment of his character. Zengel’s Yuri as the protagonist is the obvious heart of the film, and her connection with the animatronic critter is as endearing as it is a heartfelt reminder of times gone by.

'The Legend of Ochi' Implements Old-School Techniques With a New Story

Image via A24

Child-meets-creature is anything but an original idea, as the trope has been done countless times before, such as Elliot and E.T., Lilo and Stitch, or Pete and Elliot the Dragon. But there’s a reason audiences can’t help but fall in love with these tales, as they more often than not are tear-jerkers that tap into childhood whimsy and are enjoyable for all generations. The design of the critter in question is an enormous part of the pull of The Legend of Ochi, as the primate is a heart-melting and impressive mix of ingenious puppetry and clever CGI. Practical effects are unfortunately becoming less and less common, but Saxon makes sure to incorporate old-school techniques to build a sort of subconscious familiarity and fondness with his audience.

The Legend of Ochi is sure to capture viewers’ hearts with its undeniable charm and dedicated performances. Although some may yearn for a bit more concrete worldbuilding and further character development, the nostalgic aspects and technicals come together to create a delightful fantasy adventure for all ages. What the film lacks in these specific story aspects it makes up for with its enchanting style and captivating tale. Reminiscent of the golden age of Amblin Entertainment, Ochi is a mystical getaway just waiting to be discovered by audiences of all ages.

The Legend of Ochi had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.