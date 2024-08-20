The Big Picture The Legend of Tarzan, starring Alexander Skarsgård, is now streaming on Max.

Directed by David Yates, the film generated over $350 million at the box office.

One of the projects that helped put Alexander Skarsgård on the map and make him who he is today just got a major streaming update. The Legend of Tarzan, the 2016 film in which Skarsgård stars alongside Margot Robbie, Christopher Waltz, and Rory J. Saper, has officially begun streaming on Max. The film was not well received by either critics or audiences, currently sitting at a 35% score from the former and a 58% rating from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to Skarsgård, Waltz, and Robbie, The Legend of Tarzan also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Casper Crump, and Ashley Byam. The film's poor reception didn't stop the Tarzan name from helping it generate major revenue at the box office, as it earned more than $350 million worldwide on a whopping $180 million budget.

The Legend of Tarzan was directed by David Yates, who is best known for directing several Harry Potter movies and also the 2016, 2018, and 2022 Fantastic Beasts films. Most recently, Yates helmed Pain Hustlers, the medical drama that stars Chris Evans and Emily Blunt as opioid-slinging pill salespeople. The script for The Legend of Tarzan was adapted by Adam Cozad and Craig Brewer from the original Tarzan stories by Edgar Rice Burroughs. Cozad has only written one screenplay since penning The Legend of Tarzan, Underwater in 2020, but previously worked on Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. Outside The Legend of Tarzan, Brewer is best known for writing Hustle & Flow and Black Snake Moan.

What Are the Best Things to Watch on Max?

Although the Season 2 finale aired several weeks ago, House of the Dragon maintains its run atop the most popular shows on Max. Another contender to look out for is Industry, the workplace drama which stars Game of Thrones legend Kit Harington. As for movies, the blockbuster which struggled to make waves at the box office, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, recently began streaming on Max and is topping the charts, while both Grown Ups films have given up their thrones but still sit in the top 10. Sherlock Holmes, the 2009 police procedural starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, has also been steadily hanging around the Max top 10.

