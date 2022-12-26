Production companies, particularly those in the streaming world, are always looking for inspiration for new and exciting stories to add to their expansive catalogs. Typically these adaptations come from other movies and shows, books, video games, true stories, and more, but in the case of one groundbreaking series, it was none of those things. Technically, it is a game adaptation, but not one that anyone can play, as this particular adaption was based entirely on one extensive playthrough of Dungeons & Dragons. Not just any playthrough, but a campaign that was played by some of the most prolific voice actors in the industry.

The game began courtesy of Critical Role, where these a-listers of the voice acting world (whose party was given the title of Vox Machina, which is Latin for "voice machine") not only lent their talents to an incredible game of D&D but also had a ton of fun doing it. The live-stream series quickly became a viral sensation and gained a large fanbase over time. Eventually, the team behind Critical Role wanted to put together an animated short film to bring these characters they created to life and started a Kickstarter campaign to make this a reality. What started as a novel idea to give fans a special treat eventually evolved into a twelve-episode animated series that would become an instant classic for animation and fantasy fans. And so, one of the most successful film and television Kickstarter campaigns of all time led to the creation of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1.

Set in a mystical fantasy realm packed with mysterious magic and malevolent dragons, it follows an unlikely party of bar-hopping miscreants who find themselves becoming the sworn protectors of the realm and coming to blows with the greatest threats the kingdom has ever seen. Critics and audiences both praised the first season for its surprisingly deep fantasy elements, hysterically adult humor, and shockingly scary horror elements, creating a fairly on-brand series for the streamer that brought us both Invincible and The Boys. Now, the Vox Machina party is set to return to screens very soon, bringing with them even more high jinks and mayhem with them. To find out what's in store for Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina, here is everything we know so far about the anticipated next season.

Watch the Trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2

The trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina sees the realm under attack by possibly their greatest foes yet: dragons. Four of them to be exact. As we saw in Season 1, the Vox Machina team had great trouble taking down just one dragon, let alone four, so they're certainly in for quite a fight. We also know that these aren't your friendly flying lizards from something like the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, as the dragons in this world can turn human and want vengeance on the other humanoids who have taken the land they view to be their own. The tone of the trailer is initially pretty serious and dramatic, but it doesn't take long for the show's fun-loving nature to seep in as the gang figure out how to stop these dragons while drinking and having fun.

Where Is The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Releasing?

Just like Season 1, Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina will be making its streaming debut on Prime Video, giving Invincible a run for its money as the most violent adult animated show on the market right now (which could change if Prime Video would hurry up and give us more info on Invincible Season 2 already).

Get your warm ale and D20s ready as the release of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is closer than you think, with the hotly anticipated new season officially premiering on Friday, January 20, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video. The show is set to premiere with three episodes per week, with the last trinity of episodes premiering on Friday, February 10, 2023.

What Happened In The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1?

Here is usually the part of the article where we give you a brief summary of the story of Vox Machina so far. We could do that, but honestly, who better to give us a recap than the best bard in all the realm, Scanlan Shorthalt (Sam Riegel). At this past year's New York Comic-Con, Prime Video revealed the following musical recap, which explains the main story beats of Season 1 better than we ever could:

Who Is Making The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2?

The company Critical Role will continue to have a massive presence in the creation of the series, along with returning executive producer Chris Prynoski (Big Mouth) and showrunner Brandon Auman (Star Wars Resistance). Prynoski and Auman will also be writing for the series by adapting the campaign from Critical Role. The full list of directors has not yet been revealed, but at least one episode will be directed by Young Heller, making their directorial debut after being in the art department for DC animated films such as Batman: Hush (2019).

Also part of the crew are composer Neal Acree (World of Warcraft), editor Todd Raleigh (Love, Death & Robots), and casting director Sam Riegel (DC Super Hero Girls), the latter of whom also stars in the show.

Who's Starring in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Cast?

The entire returning ensemble of Season 1 and the same group of players from the original D&D campaign return, once again lending their unparalleled voice-acting talents. The impressive line-up of protagonists includes Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II) as Vex'ahlia, Taliesin Jaffe (Street Fighter IV) as Percy, Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us) as Pike, Liam O'Brien (Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children) as Vax'ildan, Marisha Ray (World of Warcraft) as Keyleth, Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Scanlan, and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers) as Grog. Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), the dungeon master of the original D&D campaign, will also lend his voice to various roles.

Following the various guest stars of Season 1 also comes an impressive list of guest talent for Season 2. These names include Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane), Ralph Ineson (Willow), Alanna Ubach (Coco), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lance Reddick (John Wick), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Will Friedle (Kim Possible), Cree Summer (Atlantis: The Lost Empire), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes), and Cheech Marin (The Lion King).

Will The Legend of Vox Machina Get a Season 3?

If you thought that the campaign would end with Season 2, think again. Back at NYCC, it was confirmed that The Legend of Vox Machina has already been greenlit for a third season, showing that this animated fantasy party isn't ending anytime soon.