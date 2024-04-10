The Big Picture Lakeshore Records is releasing a special vinyl edition of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 soundtrack on May 31.

Neal Acree's orchestral score for Season 2 brings epic elements and emphasizes the threat posed by the dragons.

Season 3 of Vox Machina is in the works.

It's been over a year since the release of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 and there's still no telling when viewers will be able to return to Exandria for more adventures from the Critical Role crew on Prime Video. For those waiting to continue the Chroma Conclave arc, Lakeshore Records is helping to tide fans over in the meantime with the many sweet tunes of Season 2. Collider can provide an exclusive look at the special vinyl edition release of the soundtrack, which comes with two purple and gold vinyl records contained in a gatefold sleeve adorned with the members of Vox Machina and complete with liners and full-color inner sleeves.

Vox Machina credits several sources for its fantastical soundtrack, though the actual orchestral score for Season 2 comes from veteran composer Neal Acree. Just as many of Critical Role's members are well known for their voice credits in the video game industry, Acree is known for his work throughout the gaming space, namely in titles from Activision Blizzard like Overwatch, Diablo, and World of Warcraft, though he also composed tracks for Stargate SG-1. His score brings plenty of sweeping, epic elements to it, yet also emphasizes the threat posed by the dragons of the Chroma Conclave. On the sillier side of things, also contained in the album are the trademark ribald tracks of Critical Role member and voice of the bard Scanlan Shorthalt, Sam Riegel, who performs in character and collaborated with Peter Habib of the music production company Mr. Fantastic.

Originally born out of a Kickstarter campaign, the adult animated Dungeons & Dragons series has grown a following all its own for its blend of comedy and daring adventure set in the world created by Matthew Mercer and featured in Critical Role. Following an acclaimed first season, its second run began in the immediate aftermath, raising the stakes as the Chroma Conclave razed the capital city of Emon. Vox Machina was tasked with becoming stronger by finding the long-lost relics known as the Vestiges of Divergence and confronting their deepest fears and insecurities along the journey to prepare them for the final battle with the all-powerful dragons.

What to Expect From 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 3

A third season of Vox Machina was announced at New York Comic Con back in 2022 before Season 2 ever aired. At the time, Mercer hinted that, because of the density of the Chroma Conclave arc, new episodes would take a bit longer to release than the previous two seasons. When they do arrive, however, the action should pick up directly after Vox Machina forms an uneasy alliance with Raishan, a former member of the villainous band of dragons eager to bring down Thordak and the rest.

Riegel and Mercer are joined in the series by their fellow Critical Role co-founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, and Travis Willingham. Guest actors for Season 3 are likely to be announced as it draws closer, but Season 2 saw the introduction of Cheech Marin, Henry Winkler, Cree Summer, Troy Baker, Ralph Ineson, and the late Lance Reddick among others. When the time comes, Acree will likely be back to compose the score once again and infuse their new adventures with grandiosity and tension.

The special vinyl edition of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2's soundtrack will be available on May 31. Visit the official Lakeshore Records website for information on how to pre-order, see the exclusive first look below.

