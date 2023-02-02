Prime Video has released a new clip for the upcoming episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina, its popular animated adaptation of Critical Role’s first Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The clip is focused on half-elf siblings Vax'ildan (voiced by Liam O'Brien) and Vex'ahlia (voiced by Laura Bailey), who’ll have an unpleasant encounter with their elf father Syldor (voiced by Troy Baker).

In the new clip, Vex, Vax, and some of their Vox Machina friends have an audience with Syldor in an undisclosed location. The last time we saw the adventurers, they were transported to the Fey Realm, so it’s hard to tell how they found Syldor there. Unfortunately, what we can tell is that Syldor is the same racist and egocentric elf as ever. During their conversation, Syldor does everything he can to belittle his half-elf children, underlining how they are the biggest disappointment in their lives. Charming as always.

The clip also reveals Vox Machina is asking Syldor for help to find the legendary bow Fenthras, which happens to be one of the Vestiges of Divergence. The Vestiges are powerful weapons the team is trying to collect in order to defeat the Chroma Conclave, a mighty group of dragons that threaten to take over the world. Last week, we learned the bow was in the Fey Realm. So, it’s fair to assume that Syldor has somehow made a new home for himself in the magic dimension. We’ll know better when the next three episodes of Season 2 hit Prime Video this Friday.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2 Gives a Whole New Depth to Vex and Vax's Relationship

What’s The Legend of Vox Machina About?

Based on the live D&D campaigns held by Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group of misfits who become the protectors of the material plane against their will. The adult animation is filled with blood and dirty jokes, but beneath this apparently shallow cover, there’s a deep and emotional story about coming to terms with your past and deciding your own fate. Due to the series' success, Critical Role has signed a multi-year deal with Prime Video, and it’s currently developing a second animated series, Mighty Nein.

The main Vox Machina adventuring group also counts Keyleth (voiced by Marisha Ray), Scanlan (voiced by Sam Riegel), Grog (voiced by Travis Willingham), Pike (voiced by Ashley Johnson), and Percy (voiced by Taliesin Jaffe).

New episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina come to Prime Video every Friday. Check out the new clip below.