At long last, Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina is just around the corner and the Chroma Conclave arc is about to continue. The wait was a tad longer than the gap between Seasons 1 and 2, but it promises to be worth it as the party prepares for battle against their scariest foe yet: Thordak the Cinder King. Building up to such a climactic battle — a journey that will literally send Exandria's greatest heroes to Hell and back — will include plenty of exhilarating steps in between for the adventurers to test their mettle and realize their potential to stop such a destructive threat. During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at Fantastic Fest, members of the Critical Role team highlighted the episodes they're most looking forward to along the journey and pointed out the moments that will leave fans speechless.

Season 3 will kick off in the direct aftermath of Season 2, in which Vox Machina slayed the dragon Umbrasyl. With three dragons of the Chroma Conclave left to vanquish, they still have their work cut out for them and a lot of growth left to do. Their journey to Hell seems primed to send them to the brink of despair and test the adventurers' bonds with each other. On top of everything, the finale left off with a few key reveals, like the identity of the green dragon Raishan, who formed an uneasy alliance of convenience with the party. There are bound to be a few heart-wrenching turns in this story and the cast assured Nemiroff that fans are not ready for what's to come.

Travis Willingham, the voice of the party's resident Goliath barbarian Grog Strongjaw, teased that one of the most impactful episodes in terms of shaking up expectations for Season 3 will come early on. "Episode 4, I think, is going to change the trajectory of where our characters are heading and also maybe usurp some expectations from our audience," he said. "So, I'm really interested to see how people react to that." Liam O'Brien, meanwhile is keen for the climactic moments with the Conclave, adding "I'll say catching up with a certain dragon or two." This fight is a personal one for Vax'ildan and his sister Vex (Laura Bailey), as Thordak is responsible for killing their mother. It's a chance to pay off their character arcs and come full circle with the beginning of the series when they took out Brimscythe.

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 3 Will Bring the Pain

For all the triumphs Exandria's merry band of heroes will hopefully experience, the party will also hit some of its lowest lows. Even if what was featured was just a dream, the trailer foreshadowed how horribly this battle could go wrong for Vox Machina. Their world is facing certain destruction, death is all around them, and fears of losing each other are at an all-time high. Marisha Ray's can't-wait episode was chosen precisely because of the earth-shattering events that happen directly before and the ramifications the adventurers and the viewer will have to emotionally unpack. "I'll say [Episode 8] because things go down at the end of [Episode 7], and I'm so excited to see people really sink into those realizations."

Further attesting to the devastation ahead in that episode, and the entire season, Willingham teased, "Now they can mark their calendars and just know that pain is coming." O'Brien similarly can't wait for the reactions, adding "We're really looking forward to you guys losing your minds." Of course, The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 won't be all doom and gloom as having fun and bringing some laughs along the way have always been a core piece of the heartfelt series and the Critical Role campaign it's based on.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 premieres on October 3 on Prime Video with new episodes airing every week. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the upcoming season as the release date approaches.

