The Legend of Vox Machina began as a result of a Kickstarter campaign by a couple of enthusiastic Dungeons & Dragons lovers and is one of the very few examples of a game adaptation being done right. The animated series is based on the first campaign of the fan-favorite web series Critical Role from 2015, when several professional voice actors came together to play Dungeons & Dragons and decided to turn it into a podcast. The Legend of Vox Machina, Latin for "voice machine," is set in the same fictional world of Exandria as Critical Role, created by Matthew Mercer in 2012 for his personal Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

The show gathered widespread fame and success for its beautifully drawn art style, quirky one-liners, adult jokes, and gory battle scenes that are true to the fun Dungeons & Dragons campaigns we are all too familiar with and was picked up by Amazon Prime in 2019 after the role-playing crew smashed Kickstarter records by raising $11.3 million for an animated adaptation. At last year's New York Comic-Con in October 2022, Amazon Prime renewed the series for a third season, even before the second aired in January 2023.

The upcoming chapter is said to be the lengthiest part of the campaign so far. So if you’re a D&D devotee excitedly looking forward to the third season, here’s everything you need to know about The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3.

When Is The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Coming Out?

Though the third season of The Legend of Vox Machina was announced even before the premiere of Season 2, Amazon Prime has yet to announce an official date. At the New York Comic-Con 2022, creator and voice actor Matthew Mercer said: "The Chroma Conclave arc is a very long arc. Trying to adapt that into a single season is very daunting. We were trying desperately to figure out if that was possible. Thankfully, it’s not, and we got greenlit for season three." This indicates that Season 3 will take significantly longer than the previous installments, which took a year each. And looking at the WGA strikes, The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 might not arrive before February 2024.

Where Can You Watch The Legend of Vox Machina?

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 will debut on Amazon Prime Video, the same as Season 1 and Season 2, on the release date when it is announced. You can watch the first two seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina on Amazon Prime by clicking on the link below.

Is There a Trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3?

Unfortunately, no. There has been no new update about The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 since it was announced in October 2022. Hopefully, we will get more news about the animated series soon and possibly a trailer before the end of 2023.

What Happened In The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2?

At the beginning of Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina, our heroes barely managed to escape the wrath of the remaining members of the Chroma Conclave when the dragons of the conclave ravaged the capital city of Emon in the Season 1 finale. They regroup and decide to get stronger to fight back by going on a quest to find the Vestiges of Divergence, powerful weapons created in a time when gods bestowed their gifts upon their champions. The quest provides individual arcs to the characters, returning to their stories as they struggle to prove themselves worthy of these massive upgrades.

With their newfound powers, the gang plans to trap Umbrasyl, a massive black dragon from the conclave in Westruun. However, it is easier said than done, and Umbrasyl is a more significant threat than they had initially imagined. The troop eventually manages to subdue the dragon in its own cave while almost losing a member. Towards the end of Season 2, after the gala of celebration, the Vox Machina is joined by a former member of the Chroma Conclave, the dragon Raishan, who was previously disguised as Yennen. They join forces to bring down Thordak, the Cinder King, and the conclave.

Who's Starring in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Cast?

The same group of players from the initial Dungeons & Dragons campaign and the whole cast from Season 1 will return once again to lend their unmatched voice-acting abilities. Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II) as Vex, Taliesin Jaffe (Street Fighter IV) as Percy, Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us) as Pike, Liam O'Brien (Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children) as Vax'ildan, Marisha Ray (World of Warcraft) as Keyleth, Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Scanlan, and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers) as Grog make up the impressive cast of protagonists. The original D&D campaign's dungeon master, Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), will also contribute his voice to several roles.

Similar to Seasons 1 & 2, many guest actors will also be starring in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, who will be revealed later on as the production moves closer to completion.

Who Is Making The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3?

Image via Prime Video

Critical Role will heavily influence the series' development, as will returning executive producers Chris Prynoski (Big Mouth) and showrunner Brandon Auman (Star Wars Resistance). Prynoski and Auman will also be writing for the series under the direction of Young Heller, who worked in the art department for DC animated features such as Batman: Hush (2019). Composer Neal Acree (World of Warcraft), editor Todd Raleigh (Love, Death & Robots), and casting director Sam Riegel (DC Super Hero Girls), who also stars in the film, are all on the team as well.

Will The Legend of Vox Machina Get a Season 4?

Looking at the amount of material available for future seasons and the reception to the animated series, there’s a good chance that The Legend of Vox Machina will get a fourth season on Prime Video. In an interview with Variety, Sam Riegel reflected on the possibility of The Legend of Vox Machina going beyond five seasons. He said, “A lot more story to tell... We could go for five seasons — or more.”