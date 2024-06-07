The Big Picture The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on October 3, featuring 12 episodes with a new opening title sequence.

The gang faces escalating stakes as they battle Thordak the Cinder King and his reign of terror, aided by an uneasy ally, Raishan.

Fans can expect stunning animation from Titmouse in action, showcasing each party member's powers as they confront Thordak and other foes.

Exandria's favorite ragtag group of adventurers has just set the date for their return to fight the dragons of the Chroma Conclave. After defeating two of the beasts in Season 2 last year, The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 will see them attempt to finish the job, beginning with three episodes on October 3. This season will feature 12 episodes like its predecessors, with three new installments continuing the Critical Role gang's journey every week. In addition to the release date, Prime Video also shared the sweeping new opening title sequence that sets an action-packed tone for what's to come as the battle against the Conclave continues.

Season 2 ended on a high note for Vox Machina, as they vanquished the mighty Umbrasyl, leaving only three dragons remaining. The stakes only continue to escalate, however, as the Conclave's reign of terror and destruction spreads across the land like wildfire. Thordak the Cinder King, the same dragon that killed Vex and Vax's mother, now has his sights set on the gang, and they appear to be far outmatched by the beast. However, the finale left them with a few burning questions and a critical, if uneasy, new ally - Raishan, another member of the Conclave who also wants Thordak stopped for her own reasons. This band of misfits must once again break their limits and rise to the occasion to save everyone in Exandria from its greatest threat yet.

The new intro provides a look at the series' stunning animation in action courtesy of Titmouse, the animation studio that also brought to life Prime Video's zany sci-fi comedy The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Every member of the party gets to flex some of their flashiest powers gained throughout the series before facing down the big bad of the season, Thordak. He won't be all that opposes Vox Machina, but he's easily the most pivotal foe they'll have to battle. Arguably, the entirety of The Legend of Vox Machina has been building up to their clash, especially given his connection to Vex and Vax. The mighty dragon may boast a different voice this time around though, as the late great Lance Reddick originally gave him life.

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Continues to Win the Hearts of Critics and Audiences

Just like the Dungeons & Dragons live-play series that inspired it, The Legend of Vox Machina has garnered a following as one of the best adult animated shows on television right now. The first two seasons both boast perfect 100% critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes for their mix of crass comedy, action, and plenty of heart, leaving a lot to live up to for Season 3 as it continues a massive arc from the original campaign. Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham once again reprise their beloved roles and serve as executive producers with series creator Brandon Auman. The first two seasons were packed with guest stars as well, but there's still no word on exactly who the adventurers could encounter throughout their travels.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 releases on Prime Video on October 3. Visit our helpful guide here for everything to know about the latest arc for Critical Role's crass adventurers and check out the new title sequence above.