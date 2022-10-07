A new clip for the upcoming second season and a recap rap of Season 1 was also shown off at the panel.

New York Comic Con is currently underway and fans of The Legend of Vox Machina came away with plenty of good news. During a panel at the event which featured the stars and executive producers of the series, an exclusive first-look clip of Season 2 was shown off ahead of the season premiere in January 2023 as well as a recap clip with Sam Riegel and Peter Habib performing an original song to get viewers back up to speed. On top of that, though, the team announced that Vox Machina will be back for more adventures with a third season on Prime Video.

Amazon is showing a lot of confidence in the hit Critical Role series after Season 1 was a rousing success. That premiere outing earlier this year reintroduced everyone to Vox Machina, the beloved ragtag band of adventurers featured in the Dungeons & Dragons series' first live-streamed campaign. Retelling the Briarwood arc along with a prequel story about their first serious mission together, the series received near-universal praise from fans and critics for being able to capture the epic feel of high fantasy and the more lowbrow, chaotic nature that can come with a friendly D&D session.

The new clip puts Vox Machina in immediate danger thanks to the presence of dragons. With Season 2 adapting the original Critical Role's Chroma Conclave arc, we're treated to the stunning visual of the chromatic dragons bringing ruin down upon the city of Emon, sending the adventurers running for their lives. It starts off almost as a horror sequence with suspenseful music and the beasts are only shown as silhouettes flying above the city before alarm bells go off and everyone starts to panic. Only a brief glimpse of their destructive capabilities is shown as they freeze a number of guards and send a tower crashing down on the townsfolk, but it's enough to establish them as a serious threat in the upcoming season.

As for the recap, it sees Scanlan (Riegel) tell the story of Vox Machina through a banging tune, flashing viewers through the events of Season 1 while he hilariously describes what's going on. He also sets up the upcoming battle against the dragons, telling viewers "it's time to strap in" for another wild ride.

The main cast and team of executive producers is made up of the Critical Role regulars Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), and Matthew Mercer (Overwatch). Joining them as executive producers are Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth)

The Legend of Vox Machina gets back to adventuring on Prime Video in January 2023. Check out the Season 2 clip and the Season 1 recap from NYCC below.