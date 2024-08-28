The future looks grim for Exandria's heroes. With just over a month left until the cast of Critical Role returns to Prime Video with Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina, a new trailer was unveiled today teasing high stakes ahead for the adventurers as they continue to face down the Chroma Conclave and, more specifically, the Cinder King Thordak. Picking up from where Season 2 left off, only three of the colorful dragons remain, though their reign of terror only continues to spread across the land and the gang finds themselves in the crosshairs of their fiery adversary. They face an uncertain fate as the footage takes them to the very depths of hell and beyond to find a way to overcome their limits and save everyone.

Although their final battle has yet to occur, the trailer gives a glimpse at what should happen if Vox Machina fails. Cities burn and Thordak lords over the land as all that remains is a gravestone for the band of adventurers. However, that reality has yet to be written and, even if all signs are pointing toward failure, the group is determined to head to hell and back to prevent such a fate. The initial serious tone gives way to an action-packed descent into the demon-filled realm as they take on all manner of creatures and weirdly plush traps in search of answers to their plight. Season 3 will pit them against a threat that their previous adventures could never have prepared them for and tragedy appears inevitable for at least some of Exandria's people, but fear has never stopped the band of adventurers before. Instead, they'll look to stand together and take on their latest challenge head-on with the same sense of humor in the face of danger.

Adding to the metal-as-hell animation from Titmouse is a backing track from Awolnation off of their upcoming album, The Phantom Five. Titled "Bang Your Head," it sets the tone for a chaotic battle ahead for Vox Machina as they confront demons both internal and external. Everyone from Critical Role is back to star once again in the upcoming season, including Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.

The 'Critical Role' Crew Is Also Preparing 'Mighty Nein'

Anticipation is high for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 following two acclaimed seasons that have earned the series a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The wait was a bit longer to provide the next piece of the Chroma Conclave arc, but Mercer has assured in the past that the extra time has been put to good use to ensure the fan-favorite storyline is done justice.

Aside from Vox Machina, the Critical Role team has big plans as work continues apace on the upcoming animated adaptation of their follow-up campaign, Mighty Nein. A brief teaser unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con last month showed off rough animations of the fan-favorite adventurers Jester (Bailey) and Fjord (Willingham) meeting for the first time in a cute, silly, and action-packed fashion. Originally announced in January 2023, it's not likely to see the light of day for a bit yet, as Mercer shared in June that the cast was in the middle of recording. Prime Video will likely kick off the new adventure sometime in 2025.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on October 3. Before then, the new season will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, which runs from September 19 through 26. Check out the trailer in the player above.

