Prime Video has just delivered exciting news for fans of The Legend of Vox Machina as the critically acclaimed animated series, produced by Critical Role and Titmouse, has officially been renewed for a fourth season at the streamer. The timing couldn't be better, either as the announcement comes just ahead of the highly anticipated Season 3 finale, which is set to premiere on October 24.

The Legend of Vox Machina has consistently earned high praise from both critics and fans alike, holding a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes across all its seasons, so it's no surprise that audiences will be able to go on more thrilling adventures as they continue to save the realm of Exandria. The official logline for the third season can be found below.

"In Season 3, the Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria."

Who Is Involved in the Making of 'The Legend of Vox Machina'?

The series stars Critical Role alums Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham, who also serve as executive producers. Joining them are animation industry heavyweights Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

Prime Video's head of animation, Melissa Wolfe, expressed her excitement about continuing the collaboration with Critical Role and Titmouse, saying:

"The fantastic team at Critical Role and Titmouse continues to deliver captivating seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina, and we are excited for more to come. Our global Prime Video audience has embraced this series from the beginning and the fans, along with us, remain passionate about the characters and stories.”

Executive producer and cast member Sam Riegel, who voices Scanlan, also released a statement in which he expressed his enthusiasm for the next season: “We are beyond thrilled — and grateful — to continue the epic and wild adventures of Vex, Vax, Keyleth, Percy, Pike, Grog, and everyone’s favorite character — Scanlan. With each season, this show levels up, and we already have big plans to level up both our heroes and villains in Season 4.”

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the future of Prime Video's acclaimed series, The Legend of Vox Machina. The series can be seen on Prime Video now, and be sure to check out the Season 3 finale when it premieres on October 24.

