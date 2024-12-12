After years of fan begging and circling rumors, it was imminent that an official Hollywood The Legend of Zelda project would be announced. With the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie proving that Nintendo can make excellent projects based on their franchises, the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie announcement excited many. Nintendo has confirmed they are teaming up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to produce the film, and Wes Ball (known for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) will sit in the director's chair as of now.

But the major questions on everyone's minds are regarding the casting of the film and who will portray these iconic gaming characters. There are some major names in the fan casting space for Link and Zelda, but the question of whether they're good or not is up in the air. Regardless, many great actresses could conceivably play Princess Zelda, who usually carries the dramatic weight of each game's story. Depending on the direction of the show and which story they choose, the options for Zelda open up largely in age and appearance.

10 Rachel Zegler

Known for: 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' (2023)

While she may not be the first person to come to many minds when thinking of the role of Zelda, Rachel Zegler has more than proven her worth in playing the iconic character, especially in her recent work in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Not to mention, she'll have more experience playing a princess-type character with her involvement in the upcoming live-action Snow White adaption.

Zegler often attracts unwarranted hate from people online, so her potential casting as Princess Zelda may not be appreciated by the vocal minority of audiences. Still, it wouldn't matter when looking at how absolutely talented she is. Zegler knows how to bring a lot of weight to a role, with her subtle acting direction in the recent The Hunger Games installment proving such.

9 Emma Watson

Known for: 'Beauty and the Beast' (2017)

Not only does she have the perfect accent for it, Emma Watson is one of the most popular and talented actresses of the millennial generation. She, of course, rose to prominence by playing the most intelligent Harry Potter character, but Watson has gone on to define herself as an astounding dramatic actor. Indeed, Watson has shown great versatility in satires like The Bling Ring and musical fairy tales like Beauty and the Beast.

The latter film showed off Watson's ability to play a regal and vulnerable character with a strong twist. She brings such heart and soul to every role she plays and would be able to bring that nobility to the role of Princess Zelda. Some iterations of the iconic Nintendo princess are brunette, meaning Watson wouldn't have to dye her hair for the role.

8 Anya Chalotra

Known for: 'The Witcher' (2019)

Anya Chalotra is still a rising star in the industry, best known for her tour de force performance as Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher and, most recently, Circe in Creature Commandos. Chalotra' take on the complex and ever-changing Yennefer is the perfect example of why she would be perfect for Zelda.

When it comes to fan casting, many always claim that they should get someone "unknown." Typically, it just means they would like someone who isn't some gigantic superstar, which makes Chalotra perfect to fit that ideal. She's proven her worth in big projects without being a constant presence in fan castings. Moreover, Chalotra's intense performance in the popular dark fantasy show proves she has the raw talent and screen presence to take on the challenge of bringing Zelda to life.

7 Hunter Schafer

Known for: 'Euphoria' (2019)

Hunter Schafer's rise to popularity happened suddenly, fast, and strong, thanks to her role as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria. Ever since then, she has popped up on numerous fan casting lists for Princess Zelda all over the internet, and it's completely valid. Aside from Euphoria, Schafer has proven herself as a dramatic actress in the major projects she did afterward: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Cuckoo and Kinds of Kindness.

As stated, Zelda commonly holds a lot of the dramatic weight in the plot of whatever game she's in. Link is typically a muted character and an action man, meaning Zelda is the emotional crux of the story. So, ideally, the actress to play her should be a great dramatic actress, making Schafer a wonderful pick for the princess.

6 Zelda Williams

Known for: 'The Legend of Korra' (2012)

The daughter of the late Robin Williams, Zelda Williams, has grown up around some of the most talented actors in the industry, starting with her legendary father. But she shouldn't be pinned down as just the "Daughter of Robin Williams," as she's shown audiences that she's so much more through her numerous works. And, yes, her name was inspired by Princess Zelda; in fact, her father was one of the series' most prominent fans.

While a physical performance is important (which Williams can give), one of the most important parts of any Zelda performance is her voice. It's been the most notable aspect of the character, as actresses who've played her have only lent their voices. Thankfully, Williams is an incredibly talented voice actress as well, meaning she'll be able to step in not just physically but bring a very talented vocal performance, as well.