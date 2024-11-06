The development of the Legend of Zelda film adaptation continues to move forward, and the project just received a major release date update. During a financial report, Nintendo stated that the highly-anticipated movie would be released before the end of the decade. While a four or five year window is certainly not small, it does indicate this project is a priority for Nintendo and it shouldn't get trapped in the dreaded development hell. Fans of the franchise should take a sigh of relief. Many video game adaptations take much longer than that to get made — that is, if they even make it past the development stage.

Nintendo and Sony Pictures were aware that they needed an experienced filmmaker for them to bring the world of the video game to the big screen. Wes Ball has been hired to direct The Legend of Zelda. The director proved that he could take on a blockbuster thanks to the Maze Runner trilogy – he also worked on one of the most successful movies of this summer. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes gave a breath of fresh air to the franchise thanks to Ball's vision for Noa (Owen Teague) and his journey. It looks like The Legend of Zelda is in good hands.

The first Legend of Zelda video game was released almost four decades ago, and it told the story of Link. The young hero had to collect the eight fragments of the Triforce of Wisdom if he wanted a chance to rescue the titular princess. Since then, countless titles have been launched in the franchise and for different consoles. The most recent title in the main series, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has sold more than twenty million copies.

Nintendo Plays on the Big Screen

There are multiple reasons why Sony Pictues and Nintendo are excited to bring The Legend of Zelda to the big screen. The movie studio gains a significant portion of its capital from its tumultuous Spider-Man universe. But sometimes, it can take years for Peter Parker — or any of the Spider variants, heroes, and villains — to swing back into action, which is why The Legend of Zelda could become a major franchise for the company. At the same time, Nintendo has proven that video game adaptations can be very successful in theaters. The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned more than $1 billion at the global box office. Time will tell if Zelda can replicate that success when it comes to ticket sales.

An exact release date for The Legend of Zelda hasn't been announced by Sony Pictures. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.