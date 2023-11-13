The Big Picture Wes Ball's long-time passion for a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie makes him the perfect director for the project.

Nintendo has a clear vision for the Legend of Zelda adaptation and aims to turn it into a movie franchise.

The movie aims to introduce The Legend of Zelda to a broader audience and lead them to play the games, just like the successful Super Mario Bros. movie did.

After more than a decade in development hell, a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is finally in the works, and this time it seems that Nintendo has it all figured out. When Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto made the announcement last week, it came complete with producer Avi Arad and Sony Pictures attached, as well as director Wes Ball. He's the filmmaker who helmed all three movies of the Maze Runner franchise and is currently working on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, rebooting another iconic IP for the big screen. While his confirmation as director of the Zelda movie may have been surprising for some fans, he actually has the perfect credentials to lead this project, and this is one of those cases when the universe seems to reward passion.

Wes Ball Has Been a Long Time ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Fan

Everyone has a dream project, something they'd love to develop for the world to enjoy or benefit from. This is especially true with cinema, where many different artists have made projects happen before based on nothing but sheer will. And it's exactly the case with Wes Ball and Zelda, who have their very own link to the past (pun intended). 13 years ago, before he even released his first feature-length movie The Maze Runner, he manifested taking the games to the big screen as his own dream project. In 2010, Ball tweeted that The Legend of Zelda should be "the next big mo-cap 'Avatar'-like movie." He also mentioned how he "could never even hope to have the chance to direct it," a sentiment that was probably due to him being in the very early stages of his career with the likely possibility of someone else snatching the hypothetical project before he made a name for himself in the industry.

But, while James Cameron successfully brought the Na'vi (Avatar's alien species) to life using motion capture technology, it may not be so easy for Wes Ball to do the same with Navi (the most famous of Zelda's fairies). The Zelda adaptation has already been confirmed as a live-action movie, something that surprised fans who were expecting an animated feature, and, while Ball may certainly have the chance to use some motion capture techniques, it will probably only be limited to a few characters.

Still, while Ball's tweet may be old by now, it shows how long he has been thinking about it, indicating it might be his own dream project. Zelda is a multifaceted game franchise heavy with lore and many different approaches to the game's formula, meaning a movie adaptation had to be done not only by someone who's played it before, but who enjoys it and understands the potential for all the game's different elements on the big screen. He may not be able to make a "big mo-cap Avatar-like movie," but the fact that Ball had this idea to begin with, shows he has a vision for the project, which is all we, as fans, could hope for someone tasked with bringing Link and Zelda to life on the big screen.

Wes Ball Fits the Clear Vision Nintendo Has for 'The Legend of Zelda' Adaptation

A Zelda adaptation had been speculated for a long, long time. There was even a Netflix live-action series in the works at some point that Nintendo canceled after someone leaked information about it, which shows just how careful the company is about adapting its IP. When it released The Super Mario Bros. Movie together with Illumination, the movie teased a lot of possibilities for the Nintendo games to make their way onto the big screen, so, naturally, fans thought that it was just a matter of time for Zelda to get its own animation, too.

News of the project being Sony-produced and live-action instead was a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one. Shigeru Miyamoto had been discussing the Zelda adaptation with Avi Arad for almost 10 years, which shows just how little we knew about what was going on behind the scenes, and how tight of control Nintendo has been keeping on the project. Arad is behind every single Spider-Man movie, from the original Sam Raimi trilogy to the acclaimed Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse animation, so it's a safe bet that Nintendo intends to try and turn Zelda into a movie franchise, too — that's where a director like Wes Ball comes in.

So far, he has directed only franchise movies. When the Maze Runner trilogy came out, Ball worked with rising talent such as Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, and Will Poulter, with established names like Giancarlo Esposito, and balanced directing the great actors with the CGI-filled environment the movies required. With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes comes a different sort of responsibility, combining the mo-cap work he wanted so badly to do with the weight of succeeding the highly successful and acclaimed Planet of the Apes trilogy by Matt Reeves. All of those are things he'll have to work with in Zelda, which, combined with his vision, should be more than enough to bring the kingdom of Hyrule to theaters.

Nintendo Wants the Movies To Lead People to the Games, Not the Other Way Around