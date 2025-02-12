It's fair to say Wes Ball has a lot on his plate. Fresh off the success of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the director has been juggling multiple high-profile projects, including the long-rumored Legend of Zelda adaptation for Nintendo and a possible sequel to Kingdom. But what about Ruiner, the cyberpunk action-thriller based on the hit indie video game? When speaking with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff during a Q&A following our IMAX screening of Kingdom celebrating the film's VFX Oscar nomination, Ball shared his enthusiasm for the Ruiner world while admitting that his immediate focus remains on Zelda and Apes. When asked directly if he knew which, out of Ruiner or Zelda he was looking to jump into next, Ball responded: "No! Ruiner is actually very cool."

For those unfamiliar with one of the best indie games around, Ruiner is a cyberpunk action game that follows a masked anti-hero on a brutal mission to take down a corrupt mega-corporation. With its neon-drenched visuals, frenetic combat, and dystopian themes, it’s a very stark contrast to Ball’s work on Apes or the fantasy world of Zelda, but that’s all part of the appeal. Ball has already developed a vision for what a Ruiner adaptation could be, and it sounds as bonkers as you can imagine. He told Collider:

"My pitch was imagine Léon: The Professional in a Blade Runner universe. It’s super cyberpunk, freaking aggressive, muscular. I want to play in that world. That'll take its time."

The comparison to Léon: The Professional would suggest it's going to have a character-driven story, while the Blade Runner reference can make you easily picture that rainy, neon-covered world in darkness, so given Ball’s background in world-building and visual spectacle, Ruiner could be a stunningly visceral experience, but disappointingly for us, it sounds like it won’t be his next project.

What's Next for Wes Ball?

Custom Image by Federico Napoli

Despite his excitement for Ruiner, Ball made it clear that two major franchises are at the top of his priority list:

"Let's just say the two things are Zelda and Apes. That's what I'm being greedy for right now."

With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earning strong critical and commercial success and Zelda being one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in Hollywood, it’s no surprise that Ball is focusing on those first. However, his passion for Ruiner makes it clear that this is a project he’s eager to tackle when the timing is right.

