Even if The Legend of Zelda is a franchise known for its memorable boss battles and apocalyptic scenarios, no challenge is as big as the minigames on the player’s path to fully complete the games. The best The Legend of Zelda minigames work as practice gauntlets, where the player needs to master a given tool he’ll use again to beat the main story. The worst The Legend of Zelda minigames, though, are nightmare-infused experiences that can break the proudest warriors.

We’ve already ranked the best boss on The Legend of Zelda and paid homage to the Gerudo King by ranking all Ganon battles in the franchise. Now, it is time to highlight The Legend of Zelda’s true enemies: the worst minigames that stop us from getting that last Piece of Heart. Beware, traveler, this adventure is not for the faint of heart. By ranking the worst minigames of The Legend of Zelda franchise, we will rip some band-aids and journey into suppressed memories of pain and suffering. It is okay to cry.

RELATED:‌ How 'Ocarina of Time' Defined 'The Legend of Zelda' Franchise for Two Decades

5. Goron Dance (Oracle of Ages)

Unfortunately, Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons never got a remake, and since the Nintendo Switch doesn’t allow us to play GameBoy titles, a whole new generation is deprived of two amazing adventures that are often underestimated by fans of the franchise. There’s also some pain to avoid if we can’t replay those games, as the Goron Dance of Oracle of Ages still torments older players.

The Goron Dance is mechanically simple: to win it, you must follow the instruction of a dancer and copy his movements. However, you must perform each movement following the rhythm of a song that increases its intensity at each round. While reacting to enemies’ attacks is part of the core gameplay of any The Legend of Zelda title, Goron Dance takes things too far with a whole rhythm minigame. To add salt to the wound, the minigame is available in the Present and the Past and must be completed with perfection in both ages if the player wants to grab every Gasha Seed and Magical Ring. At least it adds an essential tool to your arsenal. You and me, Ganon, dance-off!

4. Heart-Pounding Gravedigging Tour (Ocarina of Time)

Spoiler alert: your heart won’t be pounding with excitement but with a boiling rage that might give you an ulcer. The player of Ocarina of Time who gets to Kakariko Village’s Graveyard soon after 6 pm, right after the sun sets, will be met by the gravekeeper Dampé. We all know the economy is challenging for the working class, so it’s no surprise Dampé tries to make a little money on the side by hosting his own minigame. We’ve all been there! The issue is that the Heart-Pounding Gravedigging Tour completely sucks.

The concept is simple: if the player gives Dampé 10 Rupees while the gravekeeper stands in a patch of soil, he’ll use his shovel to unbury treasure. The treasures are randomly placed all over the cemetery, and their position changes each time the player enters the Graveyard. That means this is a luck-based minigame, which is already bad enough. However, Dampé’s movement is excruciatingly slow, and it takes a long time for the gravekeeper to move from one soil patch to another. Meanwhile, all you can do is wait and pray that the Heart Piece will show up before you lose your patience and break your TV (or your Nintendo 3DS).

3. Dodoh's High Dive (Skyward Sword)

Skyward Sword might be the most divisive installment of The Legend of Zelda franchise. While one could argue most of the hate it gets comes from the imprecise motion controls, there’s no possible defense for its awful collection of minigames. The Nintendo Switch remake of Skyward Sword allows us to turn the motion controls off. Still, there’s no escape from the pain of memorizing cart tracks in Rickety Coaster or violently swinging your sword in Clean Cut Challenge — a questionable design decision given that Skyward Sword is The Legend of Zelda game where sword precision counts most. The worst Skyward Sword minigame, however, is located in Fun Fun island.

The “Fun” gets repeated on the island’s name to warn you that something is off and you should be afraid. And once you help Dodoh to repair his skydiving minigame, you’ll understand why. When playing Dodoh’s High Dive, the player gets shot in the skies with a cannon and must control their fall to get through five rings before landing in a section of a giant spinning wheel while avoiding balloons. The prize will be the number of Rupees depicted in the spinning wheel section the player landed, multiplied by the number of rings they’ve crossed during their fall. And, yes, to get the Piece of Heart, the player must land on a specific spot after passing through every ring and avoiding every balloon. It’s as painful as it sounds and utterly unrelated to a skill you might actually use to beat the game.

RELATED:‌ Everything You Love About 'Breath of the Wild' First Arrived in 'Skyward Sword'

2. Rollgoal (Twilight Princess)

If the dark and oppressive atmosphere of Twilight Princess doesn’t break your spirit, Rollgoal will surely do the job.

To beat Rollgoal, the player must tilt a wood toy to make a steel ball reach a goal. There are no borders on the path of the ball, though, which means that any mistake will have you redoing the Rollgoal level. Yes, level, because Rollgoal has eight different layouts to test your sanity. Oh, did I mention that each level has a time limit to pressure the player to move faster? And that more challenging levels have ramps that change the ball’s movement speed? Not bad enough? Well, if you truly want to beat every possible challenge, know that each time you finish the set of eight layouts, you can replay them all mirrored and with less time available. So, there are eight different difficulty settings for each of the eight different layouts, taking the entire Rollgoal challenge to an impressive 64 levels. I hope you got that Giant Wallet because Rollgoal will suck every Rupee out of your pockets.

1. Octoball Derby (A Link Between Worlds)

While I type these words on the keyboard, tears blurring my vision, my mind takes me back to A Link Between Worlds. While the wall-merging adventure is unarguably amongst Link’s best isometric adventures, the cute Nintendo 3DS title hides some of the worst minigames on the franchise. For example, there’s a combat gauntlet on the Treacherous Tower that needs to be completed twice in order to upgrade all equipment, a boring task given that the gauntlet is always the same. Fortune’s Choice is also completely luck-based, as the player needs to open the right chest amongst a dozen others. And can someone please explain to me why we need to evade chickens for so long in Cucco Dash? The biggest offender, however, is Octoball Derby.

Octoball Derby is the epitome of an awful The Legend of Zelda minigame. First, it’s thematically weird, as the baseball game doesn’t really fit the overall world design. Then, it has nothing to do with the core gameplay, as there’s no correlation at all in controlling the baseball bat and… well, anything else!

Lastly, Octoball Derby demands a level of precision from the player that transforms it into a whole new challenge. It takes hours to understand how the speed of the ball, the position of the bat, and the timing of the swing help you hit targets. Then, you’re ready to suffer for hours more until you beat a ridiculously high score. It’s perfectly possible to spend as much time with Octoball Derby as with the entire game, more than a reason for it to take the highest spot in our worst The Legend of Zelda minigames list.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ By Making a Mature ‘Zelda’ Game, ‘Twilight Princess’ Sucked the Fun Out of the Franchise

Share Share Tweet Email

Neill Blomkamp Thinks 'Chappie' Is the Reason He Isn't Doing an 'Alien' Movie And no, he isn't going to get together for a beer with Ridley Scott anytime soon.

Read Next