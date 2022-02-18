The Lego Batman Movie is perhaps one of the most interesting takes on the Batman mythos to ever be put to the screen. For one thing, it's a fully animated film starring a toy version of Batman - that happens to spin out of the The Lego Movie, another animated film based on a toy line (that happened to be surprisingly good). It also doubles as an unorthodox romantic comedy, specifically in how director Chris McKay and the screenwriting team chooses to approach the relationship between the Dark Knight (Will Arnett) and his arch nemesis the Joker (Zach Galifianakis).

RELATED: 'The Tomorrow War' Director Chris McKay on the Film's Unusual Structure and Not Overthinking the Time Travel

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The film opens with Joker hijacking a plane and leading all of Gotham's super villains in an attempt to destroy the city. Batman intercepts them and manages to beat them all (using the power of a sick theme song), finally coming face to face with the Joker. When the Joker claims to be Batman's greatest arch nemesis, Batman quickly shuts him down saying, "Batman doesn't do 'ships...As in "relationships." There is no "us." Batman and Joker are not a thing. I don't need you. I don't need anyone. You mean nothing to me. No one does."

This quote reflects Batman's selfish behavior, which is ultimately revealed to stem from a fear of losing the people he loves; a fear that comes to pass when Robin (Michael Cera) and Batgirl (Rosario Dawson) enter his life. But for the Joker, it's utterly heartbreaking. His reaction is that of a spurned lover; tears fill his eyes, and he floats away. He even complains about this to Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate), who reassures him that Batman "doesn't deserve him," in effect, playing the supporting female friend, a well-worn trope in rom coms. Considering Harley's own relationship with the Joker, this is another interesting angle for the film to explore.

Another trope in romantic comedies is when one-half of the couple performs an outlandish gesture to show their significant other just how much they really love them. From John Cusack's Lloyd Dobler holding up a boom box in Say Anything to Zack Braff's Andrew running to kiss Sam (Natalie Portman) in Garden State, these gestures are big and bold - and to be honest, they probably wouldn't fly in real life. Joker, being Joker, decides to go for two. The first has him turning himself and all of Gotham's villains over to the Gotham City Police Department, befuddling Batman as he suspects the Clown Prince of Crime is up to something. (This leads to one of the most hilarious lines in the film, where Joker says that Batman "won't be able to fight any of this anymore." One heist later, Batman has stolen a Phantom Zone Projector from Superman's Fortress of Solitude and sent Joker to the Phantom Zone.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

This leads to Joker's second "big romantic gesture": he frees the various villains locked within the Phantom Zone, intending to destroy Gotham and prove that he is worthy of being Batman's arch-enemy. While this leads to cameos from various villains in Warner Bros.' arsenal of IP, including Lord of the Rings's Sauron and The Matrix's Agent Smith, it also screams of desperation: of a spurned lover begging someone to take them back. Batman decides to fight the Joker on his lonesome, which then leads to another big romantic comedy trope.

There comes a moment in every rom com where part of the couple believes that their significant other has lied to or misled them, or isn't serious about the relationship. Joker and Batman have a similar moment, where the Joker refuses to stay in a "one-sided relationship". He also delivers the following sentence that is dripping in subtext: "Do you realize that you have never once said the words, "I hate you, Joker"?" No wonder Robin thinks he has two dads throughout the film.

Finally, there's the "reconciliation" scene, where the two protagonists of a rom com finally overcome the hurdles in their way and profess their love for each other. When the Joker's bombs detonate below Gotham City and start to tear it apart, Batman has to convince the Joker to help him. How does he do it? By reciting the following speech:

"You’re the reason that I get up at 4:00 in the afternoon and pump iron until my chest is positively sick. You’re the reason I’ve given up a life spent with Russian ballerinas and lady active-wear models. And if it wasn’t for you, I never would have learned how connected I am with all these people, and you. So if you help me save Gotham, you'll help me save us."

This convinces Joker to help save Gotham, and by the film's end both of them profess their "hate" for each other. Because in the end, like another version of the Joker said: they're destined to do this forever.

The Scrapped 'LEGO Batman' Sequel Was Being Written by Dan Harmon and Michael Waldron, and the Story Sounds Incredible Director Chris McKay reveals exclusive details about the 'LEGO Batman Movie 2' we'll never see — including the villains, plot, and more.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email