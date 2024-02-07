The Big Picture The success of The LEGO Movie inspired a slew of movies with pop culture cameos and crossovers, but they lacked the same charm and creativity.

When The LEGO Movie first hit theaters, it truly felt like a barrier had been shattered. A movie that seemed like it would be nothing more than a commercial for toys was instead a visually inventive ode to the joys of imagination. The LEGO Movie was bursting with wit and charm perfectly executed by writer/directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and an army of further writers and animators. It’s incredible to realize that it’s been a decade since The LEGO Movie redefined the game for American comedies and set a new bar of quality for mainstream movies based on pre-existing properties. Unfortunately, the decade since The LEGO Movie premiered hasn’t seen a better Hollywood emerge from the influence of this animated feature.

On the contrary, examining the last decade of American cinema, The LEGO Movie unintentionally spawned a slew of terrible trends in motion pictures. As per usual, major movie studios from around the world took all the wrong lessons from a successful mainstream film that became so popular because it was daring. When risk-taking cinema becomes popular it, unfortunately, tends to inspire further movies that only take surface-level details from that original movie. The LEGO Movie, ten years later, is still a comedy classic. Its status as such is indisputable. However, it’s equally inarguable that movie studios didn't learn from the success of The LEGO Movie.

“The LEGO Movie” Spawned a Slew of Movies That Threw Pre-Existing IP at the Screen

Throughout The LEGO Movie, there are cameos from various pop culture figures who’ve been rendered in LEGO form. Save for LEGO Batman, these characters are relegated to just being amusing cameos, with most of the gags and emotional beats revolving around individuals made exclusively for The LEGO Movie. Plus, The LEGO Movie has the good sense to limit its larger pop culture cameos to just properties that have received real-world LEGO sets, which limits how many external pop culture icons can show up here. Also, these brief appearances allow Morgan Freeman the chance to say “Milhouse” and isn’t that all anyone wants from cinema?

In 2014, such cameos felt like an inevitable consequence of making a LEGO movie adaptation, not to mention a spiritual successor to the cameos of various famous cartoon characters in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? These titles leaned on iconic figures audiences recognized, but only a handful of such figures from very specific cultural trends (1930s and 1940s cartoons for Rabbit, pre-existing LEGO sets for The LEGO Movie). In the wake of The LEGO Movie, studio executives got hooked on the idea that motion pictures could throw together recognizable figures for fan-service pops. After this 2014 animated movie, the world got titles like Ralph Breaks the Internet (which paused its plot for digressions involving Disney Princesses), Ready Player One (which showed The Iron Giant using his laser-eyes to kill people), and Space Jam: A New Legacy (which brought the nuns from The Devils and Voldemort together for the first time).

As the years went on, more and more of these movies just became dominated by crossovers by a slew of media figures that could happen from anywhere. No longer were movies confined to just playing with a small set of pre-existing pop culture characters. Spawn, Chucky, and the Battletoads could all charge into battle in Ready Player One while Space Jam: A New Legacy used a menagerie of Warner Bros. characters to shill for the famous studio. Big blockbusters from the second-half of the 2010s clearly wanted to take the pop culture crossovers of The LEGO Movie to the next level. Unfortunately, they forgot about the charm and creativity that made those original cameos so much fun.

It's easy to appreciate the hysterical unique incarnation of Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) showing up throughout The LEGO Movie when something like The Flash just has hideous CGI versions of classic DC superheroes staring silently into the camera. LEGO Batman is fun even if you don’t know any other version of Batman, he doesn’t exist solely on the shoulders of reminding people of the past. Similar cameos in titles like Space Jam: A New Legacy just rely on nostalgia to carry the day and bring no unique interpretations of this established figures to the table. The influx of pop culture crossovers in major movies in a post-2014 world failed to understand why people loved seeing LEGO Superman and LEGO Green Lantern rubbing shoulders.

Even the “LEGO” Franchise Learned the Wrong Lessons

Unfortunately, it wasn't just the rest of Hollywood that took the wrong lesson from The LEGO Movie but the rest of the LEGO Movie franchise as well. While the 2017 feature The LEGO Batman Movie was an energetic and inspired extension of The LEGO Movie, other titles like The LEGO Ninjago Movie and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part were far more half-hearted renditions of that initial classic. Even the larger LEGO Movie franchise wasn’t impervious to misunderstanding what made this breakthrough feature work. The strained comedy of The Second Part or didactic pathos of Ninjago tried to one-up the chaos and emotions, respectively, of The LEGO Movie, but they just felt like movies rigidly trying to mimic a feature that worked because of its spontaneity.

Then there were the other cursed toy movies that were made in the aftermath of The LEGO Movie, most noticeably The Playmobil Movie. In February 2014, The LEGO Movie garnered enthusiastic responses from people thanks to its unique animation style and willingness to take its premise to unexpectedly existential and thoughtful places. Titles like The Playmobil Movie, meanwhile, clearly thought the only thing that made The LEGO Movie work was being based on a toy. This cynical reading of The LEGO Movie’s success totally misread why people had latched onto that 2014 feature. Lord and Miller’s animated smash hit should’ve inspired more animated family movies to take risks with their animation or trust audiences with more sophisticated gags and storylines. Instead, Hollywood boiled its success down to its source material, resulting in a slew of bad LEGO Movie knock-offs like The Emoji Movie infesting theaters in the late 2010s.

'The LEGO Movie' Deserved a Better Cultural Legacy

In a July 2023 news piece about Netflix dumping the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, Variety revealed that directors Adam and Aaron Nee (who were signed on to direct Universe) were set to helm a live-action/animated reboot of the LEGO Movie franchise for Universal. It was a revelation that once again suggested how much Hollywood had missed the point of The LEGO Movie’s success. With Universal and LEGO now poised to make untold movies together, the continuity and existence of the original Warner Bros. LEGO Movie will be inevitably left behind in the dust. There will be no risk involved for those making this LEGO reboot, it’s already been proven that this property can work on the big screen. The LEGO Movie paved the road for unique animated family movies and Hollywood is eager to build on its efforts by….merely rebooting the entire franchise.

The LEGO Movie brand, instead of creating some other exciting new piece of filmmaking, is a microcosm of how Hollywood learned all the wrong lessons from this 2014 comedies success. Granted, the American film industry has often latched onto terrible takeaways regarding why certain movies become big hits. However, The LEGO Movie had the misfortune of arriving into theaters just as Hollywood became obsessed with IP, reboots, and endless cinematic universes as the entire future of cinema.

The LEGO Movie ended with a plea from its protagonist for people to “make something new” out of the world and art they’ve inherited. Major movie studios listened to that call to arms and went in the opposite direction, instead creating derivative art like Space Jam: A New Legacy in the wake of The LEGO Movie’s success. Years later, it’s even easier to appreciate the wit of The LEGO Movie and its balance between the new and familiar in the wake of its worst knock-offs. Still, it’s bittersweet to look back on the last decade of post-LEGO Movie cinema and see how Hollywood squandered properly building off this movie’s success. In hindsight, The LEGO Movie tragically epitomizes how a motion picture can be incredibly popular yet have its artistic virtues deeply misconstrued by the American film industry.

