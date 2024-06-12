The Big Picture The Lego Movie is still a hit years later, ranking in Netflix's Top 10 with millions of views globally.

Despite initial doubts, the film's success led to a multimillion dollar franchise and critical acclaim.

Chris Pratt leads an all-star voice cast in the animated adventure based on popular LEGO toys.

Although an entire decade has gone by since the smashing animated film The Lego Movie starring Chris Pratt was released theatrically, it has found more success on Netflix's global chart as it joins the Top 10 Movies for the week of June 3 through June 9, 2024. This may come as no surprise considering that the movie was such a hit when it dropped in 2014 that it led to the creation of a multimillion dollar franchise as well as the production of a sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) and two spinoffs, The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie.

According to ScreenRant, Netflix has confirmed that The Lego Movie is at the Number 9 spot on their global chart with 5.4 million hours viewed across 3.2 million viewers, making the film already on track to replicate its original success. Following its release ten years ago, it became a critical and commercial success, earning $468.1 million worldwide against its $65 million budget while also receiving numerous accolades, one of which was an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

Pratt plays the role of Emmet Brickowski, an ordinary LEGO figure who helps to save the world from a tyrant after being mistaken for the chosen one. He is joined by fellow voice actors Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman. Based on the LEGO line of construction toys, The LEGO Movie follows Emmet's story, which was co-written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller alongside Dan and Kevin Hageman. Lord and Miller also served as directors of the film.

'The LEGO Movie's Fame Carries On

Just like most films based on popular toys, many feared that The LEGO Movie would be a glorified commercial before its release in 2014, even though the laudable directors Lord and Miller were part of the project. However, when released, it gained global appeal almost immediately to the extent that fans disapproved of it not being considered for Best Animated Feature at the 2015 Academy Awards. Regardless, the film's popularity increased, thereby its success, and while it remains unclear what's next for the franchise as per production, The LEGO Movie's Netflix hit is an indication of the continuous interest in the franchise even long after it was made.

The LEGO Movie is currently available to stream on Netflix.

