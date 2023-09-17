The Big Picture The Lego Movie returns to theaters as part of Rotten Tomatoes' 25th anniversary celebrations.

The film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, became a breakout success and spawned a franchise.

Featuring an impressive ensemble cast and groundbreaking animation, The Lego Movie received critical acclaim and had a significant impact on Lord and Miller's careers.

Fans need no reason at all to see The Lego Movie again which is returning to AMC theaters this weekend onwards in Rotten Tomatoes 25 — the review aggregator is celebrating its 25th anniversary by bringing 25 beloved movies back to the big screen. The fan-favorite feature arrives in select theaters this weekend and runs through September 21. The 2014 movie starring an ensemble cast and written and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller was a breakout success and spawned an entire franchise after mesmerizing fans around the world.

The Success of ‘The Lego Movie’ Franchise

The Lego movie follows an ordinary Lego figurine Emmet (Chris Pratt), who is mistakenly identified as an extraordinary being who is the key to saving the world. As he finds himself among strangers who are on a mission to stop an evil tyrant's (Will Ferrell) plans to conquer the world he hopelessly realizes that he’s unprepared for the task, but however, he’ll give it his all. The great performances and amazing animation of the feature made it an instant favorite among fans and critics alike.

The feature had been stuck in development hell since 2008 with various talents attached to it, but none came to fruition till Lord and Miller boarded the project in 2011. The visionary directors wanted the feature to replicate stop-motion quality while everything was done through computer graphics and the animation rigs followed the same articulation limits actual Lego figures have which made the movie all the more authentic. The Lego Movie went on to garner many awards and accolades including a nomination for Best Original Song at the Oscars. It was followed by three more films in the franchise —The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. The feature not only garnered commercial success but also won the critics and played a huge role in Lord and Miller’s career, who went on to give us the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise.

Image by Jefferson Chacon

The Lego Movie casts voices of Pratt as Emmet Brickowski, an everyman Lego figurine, Ferrell as antagonist Lord Business, Morgan Freeman as Vitruvius, Elizabeth Banks as Lucy, Will Arnett as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Nick Offerman as MetalBeard, Alison Brie as Princess Unikitty, Charlie Day as Benny, Liam Neeson as a police officer, along with Channing Tatum as Superman, Jonah Hill as Green Lantern, Cobie Smulders as Wonder Woman, and Jadon Sand as Finn. Also rounding off the cast are Anthony Daniels, Keith Ferguson, Billy Dee Williams, Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Franco, Jake Johnson, and Keegan-Michael Key in various roles.

The Lego Movie is in theaters till September 21 — you can book your tickets right now.