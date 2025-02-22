The latest famous book or renowned film that's on the block for Netflix is The Leopard, set to be released onto the streaming service in March 2025. The series will split the famous novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, a Sicilian prince himself, into six episodes. This luscious adaptation is set in 19th-century Sicily as the process of Risorgimento—Italian unification—is underway, bringing with it significant sociopolitical upheaval. The novel is tailor-made for such big-budget, lavish productions with beautifully bedecked ballrooms, rolling rural scenes, and sublime sartorial work for the characters.

The novel has already been adapted for the cinema before, with the resulting film being renowned as one of the great achievements of cinema. The 1963 adaptation, directed by visionary Italian filmmaker Luchino Visconti, starred Burt Lancaster as Don Fabrizio Corbera, the aging Sicilian prince watching his entire world change before his very eyes. Starring alongside Lancaster are French icon Alain Delon and renowned Italian actress Claudia Cardinale. The Leopard is some of Lancaster's best work and often features on lists of the greatest films of all time precisely because of its astounding production design and cinematography.

What Is 'The Leopard' About?