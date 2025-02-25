No bit of detail is being cast aside in a fresh set of images released today that depict the drama on the way in Netflix’s upcoming period piece, The Leopard. Transporting audiences to nineteenth-century Sicily, the Italian-language miniseries promises to be one of the most ambitious titles to come from the studio, and these photos prove it. Delving into a story of love, honor, family, betrayal, and copious amounts of money, the production will serve as an adaptation of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s iconic novel of the same name, which previously enjoyed an on-screen telling through Luchino Visconti’s 1963 feature of the same name.

The Leopard will follow a grab for power during a turbulent time in the country’s history, when, in the 1860s, a social revolution was taking place, with multiple families all vying for their place at the top of the food chain. But, it will be difficult for anyone to get there while Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina (Kim Rossi Stuart), is still around, and he plans to stay in power as long as possible. While the family’s surrounding enemies look to set upon them like wolves in the night, Don Fabrizio has difficult decisions to make for the sake of his family, particularly in the form of a marriage arrangement between his nephew, Tancredi (Saul Nanni), and a high-class woman of nobility, Angelica (Deva Cassel). Should he make the marriage legal, it would shatter the heart of his beloved daughter, Concetta (Benedetta Porcaroli), but with the future of his house and country on the line, he may not have any other choice.

Just a few weeks ago, the debut trailer for The Leopard was released, which did plenty to tease the lavish universe that audiences will be welcoming into next month. Today’s images pick up where that bit of media left off, showcasing the gorgeous and ornate costumes and extravagant locations used to make the series come to life. Donning an eye-catching frilly red dress, Cassel’s Angelica looks ready to hold court and win the heart of her hopeful husband, while another shot captures Porcaroli’s Concetta decked out in a blue gown, looking forlorn. Finally, the last look sees Don Fabrizio enjoying a dance in one of the show’s stunningly decorated sets.

When Will 'The Leopard' Show Its Spots?