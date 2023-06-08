Noir thriller The Lesson, which will be making its world premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival before a mid-summer theatrical release, has just received a new trailer. The Lesson tells the story of an aspiring writer who gets sucked into a world of deceit after becoming a tutor for the son of a renowned author. The Lesson stars Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy, Daryl McCormack, and Stephen McMillan.

The suspenseful trailer opens with J.M. Sinclair (Grant) at a presentation stating, "Average writers attempt originality... Great writers steal." The trailer soon reveals that Sinclair's son recently drowned at the family's estate before Liam (McCormack) arrives at the property to tutor Sinclair's surviving son, Bertie. As the trailer goes on, Liam seems to get wrapped up in the family's secrets and builds a taboo relationship with Sinclair's wife, Hélène (Delpy). The trailer for The Lesson reveals a taut thriller about the complication of family.

Alice Troughton sets her feature film debut with The Lesson, which was penned by Alex MacKeith. Troughton has made her career as a TV director, helming episodes of several prominent shows including Doctor Who, Teen Wolf, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and A Discovery of Witches. The film's young star, Daryl McCormack, has been making quite the name for himself lately. After appearing in Netflix's Peaky Blinders, McCormack starred opposite Emma Thompson in Hulu's 2022 romantic dramedy film, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. McCormack will next be seen in the upcoming sequel film Twisters, as well as the series The Woman in the Wall.

The Lesson's Upcoming Release

The Lesson, which is produced by Camille Gatin, Cassandra Sigsgaard, Judy Tossell, and Fabien Westerhoff, will be making its world premiere as part of Tribeca Film Festival's Spotlight Narrative category. Ahead of its festival run, the 1 hour, 42-minute film received an R-rating for language and some sexual content.

The Lesson will be released theatrically by Bleecker Street on July 7, 2023. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below: