‘The Liberator’ Trailer: Netflix Limited Series Uses Animation to Dramatize World War II

Animation is an ever-evolving medium, and the upcoming Netflix limited series The Liberator stands as proof of that fact, using a new technique to tell the story of an infantry unit which fought for over 500 days during World War II.

The official description, as provided by Netflix:

On September 9th 1943, over three thousand naval vessels and 150, 000 troops began Operation Avalanche, the Allied invasion of Italy… In an attempt to achieve tactical surprise, the allies forgo naval and air bombardment. But the invasion surprised no one and was met by fierce German resistance. By the second day the Allies had committed all of their reinforcements and by the end of the fourth day the operation teetered on the brink of failure. The German Army, sensing an American defeat, rushed over 40, 000 reinforcements to Salerno to drive the allies into the sea. Faced with potential annihilation the Allied high command considered the unthinkable. Evacuation. In the midst of this debate a commander of a National Guard regiment from Oklahoma made this announcement: “Now’s not the time to leave. Now’s the time for some hard fighting.” This is the story of those men. Men known as the Thunderbirds.

Jeb Stuart created the series, which is based on the book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey by Alex Kershaw, and the cast includes Bradley James, Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, Ross Anderson, Billy Breed, Finney Cassidy, David Elliot, and Sam Gittins.

When it comes to the animation, according to Netflix:

The four-part series will be the first ever produced in Trioscope™ Enhanced Hybrid Animation, a new patent-pending technology combining state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance, bringing an unprecedented level of emotion and fidelity to the animated drama experience. Grzegorz Jonkajtys developed the Trioscope™ technology together with School of Humans’ L.C. Crowley.

The Liberator is primed to drop just in time for Veterans Day here in the United States. Check out the new trailer below, and here’s what else is new in November 2020.