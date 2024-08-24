The Librarians: The Next Chapter had been set to air on The CW. However, when the network released its fall schedule, the series was nowhere to be seen. The CW had elected to let go of the series. The Librarians: The Next Chapter has found a home on its original network, TNT. This follows the broadcaster's revamped desire to wade into scripted programming barely two years after it canceled all its scripted shows. Details about when the show debuts have not been released yet.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is the next iteration in The Librarians universe, which started with made-for-TV movies in 2004. The movies featured the titular librarian Flynn Carsen in 2004's Quest for the Spear, 2006’s Return to King Solomon’s Mines, and 2008’s Curse of the Judas Chalice. Following the success of films, TNT picked up the concept in series format, and The Librarians TV series was born. It aired for four seasons between 2014 and 2018. It followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. According to the official description (below), the upcoming spinoff will take fans through more thrilling tales of the Librarian as he tackles new challenges.

The new series centers on a “Librarian” from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.

Who's Behind 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'?

Image via TNT.

The series features Dean Devlin (The Ark), a familiar name in the franchise who serves as showrunner and executive producer. "Our comeback to TNT with this franchise holds immense significance for us and we are thrilled by TNT's dedication to fans by offering them the continuation of one of their beloved fantasy series," Devlin said of the series return to TNT. The new series stars Callum McGowan (Jamestown), Jessica Green(The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars. Christian Kane will reprise his role as Jacob Stone as a guest star.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter does not have a TNT premiere date yet but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Catch up with the original series on Prime Video before the spinoff premieres.

The Librarians A group of librarians set off on adventures in an effort to save mysterious, ancient artifacts. Release Date December 7, 2014 Cast Rebecca Romijn , John Larroquette , Christian Kane , Lindy Booth Seasons 4

