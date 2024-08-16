The Big Picture The Librarians: The Next Chapter series has been delayed indefinitely, disappointingly pushing back its Fall release.

Callum McGowan's Vikram Chamberlin creates magic chaos in the present day, forming a new team of Librarians.

The series stars Jessica Green as the Guardian, with Christian Kane returning in a recurring role, alongside other new additions.

With only a few months left till The Librarians’ return in The Next Chapter, TVLine reports that the highly anticipated sequel, originally set for a Fall release, has unfortunately been delayed until further notice. This comes less than a month after The CW announced the premiere date for The Librarians: The Next Chapter, scheduled for Thursday, October 24 at 9 PM ET. A new date is yet to be confirmed for the series, but fans should note that the network has arranged for The Wranglers, an eight-part docuseries, to air after Superman & Lois on October 24.

As part of The Librarians franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Callum McGowan’s Vikram Chamberlin, a librarian from the past who time-travels to the present and finds himself stuck there. The official logline further teases: "When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians."

Dean Devlin, who executive produced the original fantasy series, will return to the same role and serve as showrunner for The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Furthermore, starring alongside McGowan (Jamestown) are Jessica Green (The Outpost) as Charlie Cornwall, a.k.a. the Guardian, and Christian Kane reprising his role as Jacob Stone on a recurring basis, with Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq joining in.

The Key Characters of 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'

Close

In anticipation of The Librarians: The Next Chapter, which has now been delayed indefinitely, fans can use these moments to get an insight into the fascinating characters of the spin-off series. In light of that, McGowan’s Vikram, from the year 1847, breaks the rules and transports himself to present-day Central Europe without meaning to. When he gets there, he must lead a team of talented young people in securing magical artifacts from those who would use them inappropriately.

On the other hand, the official character breakdown for Green’s Charlie reads, "Charlie having been rejected by the Library to serve as a Guardian – essentially the bodyguard of The Librarian – was at a low point in her life when she got the call to be a ‘special guardian’ on a trial basis. Trained in the military, her dedication and martial arts skills are unquestionable. If she can keep the powers that be in line, she can achieve her dream to become a permanent member of the Library." As for Kane’s Stone, he is "tasked by The Library to mentor and help Charlie find her confidence so she can fulfill her dream of becoming a permanent Guardian."

While The Librarians: The Next Chapter has no release date, The Librarians is streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for further news.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter (2024) Cast Jessica Green Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) The CW Franchise(s) The Librarians Showrunner Dean Devlin

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO