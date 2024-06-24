The Big Picture The Librarians: The Next Chapter premieres on The CW on October 24 at 9 PM ET, leading the Fall 2024 schedule.

Fans can expect a continuation of the magical world with a time-traveling librarian and a new team to clean up magical messes.

The sequel series stars Callum McGowan and features familiar faces like Christian Kane.

The sequel to the beloved TNT series The Librarians, developed by John Rogers, has finally gotten a premiere date on The CW, as revealed by TVLine (via ComicBook). The Librarians: The Next Chapter will debut on the network on Thursday, October 24 at 9 PM ET. This exciting news comes months after The CW officially announced the schedule for Fall 2024 with this sequel series leading the slate. It was also revealed at the time that The Librarians: The Next Chapter would occupy the 9 PM to 10 PM slot on Thursdays.

As part of The Librarians franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter is a direct follow-up of The Librarians show which itself is a spin-off of the original The Librarians film series, which debuted on TNT in 2004 and comprises three installments: Quest for the Spear, Return to King Solomon's Mines and Curse of the Judas Chalice. Its sequel TV series, The Librarians, later premiered in December 2014 and ran until its cancellation in March 2018, days after the final episode of Season 4.

Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette starred in The Librarians TV series, which also saw Noah Wyle reprising his role from the movies. Now, The Librarians: The Next Chapter will see Callum McGowan as Vikran, a librarian from the past who time-travels to the present and finds himself stuck there. Furthermore, Kane from the original series will reprise his role as Jacob Stone and a mentor to Jessica Green’s Charlie Cornwall, a special guardian to the librarian. Other actors included in the project are Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq, while Dean Devlin will return as executive producer and serve as showrunner for the upcoming series.

What to Expect in 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'

The Librarians franchise as a whole centers on The Librarians, an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an innocent world from a magical and fantasy-like secret reality hidden from view. As a continuation, The Librarians: The Next Chapter will focus on McGowan's Vikran. According to the official synopsis:

"When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians."

Fans no doubt have high hopes for this spin-off series, and The CW seems to share in the anticipation. Besides, the network has interesting plans for the new show, as reports reveal that they intend to turn it into a franchise. Although The Librarians: The Next Chapter will air on The CW beginning October 24, its prequel series, The Librarians, is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

The Librarians A group of librarians set off on adventures in an effort to save mysterious, ancient artifacts. Release Date December 7, 2014 Cast Rebecca Romijn , John Larroquette , Christian Kane , Lindy Booth Seasons 4

