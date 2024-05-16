The Big Picture The CW's Fall 2024 lineup features The Librarians spin-off as a direct sequel, with original cast members reprising their roles.

The show will be led by Callum McGowan as Vikran and Christian Kane mentoring Jessica Green's character as a special guardian.

The CW aims to turn The Librarians: The Next Chapter into its own franchise, with high hopes for its success and a potential reunion of the original cast members.

The CW has officially announced the schedule for fall 2024 and The Librarians: The Next Chapter is leading the slate. The show is a continuation of the fantasy adventure series The Librarians franchise and will take up the 9 PM to 10 PM slot on Thursdays, right after Superman & Lois. The Librarians: The Next Chapter features Callum McGowan (Raven’s Hollow) as Vikran, a librarian from the past who time-travels to the present and finds himself stuck here.

The new installment in The Librarians franchise serves as a direct sequel to the original show that ran from 2014 to 2018 and starred Christian Kane (Supernatural) as Jacob Stone. Kane will also be reprising his role in the 2024 spin-off, acting as a mentor to Jessica Green’s (The Outpost) character Charlie Cornwall, a special guardian to the librarian. Having been a librarian for over a decade, Stone is the perfect person to help Charlie find her way as a Guardian.

Other series regulars include Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq. Not just that, but Dean Devlin, who served as the executive producer for the original show, will reprise his role while also acting as showrunner for the spin-off. According to a report by TV Insider, the CW plans to turn The Librarians: The Next Chapter into a franchise of its own, with high hopes for the show’s success. For now, though, the network hasn’t confirmed if any of the other members of the original cast in addition to Kane will be making a comeback.

‘The Librarians: The Next Chapter’ is One of The Many Shows in The CW’s Fall Lineup

After going through a major remodeling and canceling many of its original scripted series such as Nancy Drew and Kung Fu, The CW has added a number of shows to its brand-new release schedule. For starters, the fall schedule will start with a game night on Mondays, with the network airing Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, hosted by LeVar Burton (Star Trek: Picard) and Raven Symone (That’s So Raven) respectively.

When it comes to scripted shows, Sullivan’s Crossing starring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) is returning for Season 2. Superman & Lois is taking front-stage on Thursdays for its fourth and final season. Joan, starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) is another addition to the network’s fall lineup.

However, that’s not all! At midseason, The CW will debut the procedural comedy-drama Good Cop/Bad Cop starring Leighton Meester, Luke Cook, and Clancy Brown along with the British series Sherlock and Daughter starring David Thewlis, Blu Hunt, and Dougray Scott. The CW is also planning on taking a huge leap with its fall line-up with more live sports than ever before with the addition of WWE NEXT, the NASCAT XFinity Series, and more. Here’s what The CW Network's president Brad Schwartz had to say about the fall 2024 drop:

“The Fall 2024 season is another leap forward in the bold transformation of the CW Network, as we continue building a media brand with broadcast at its core.”

The Librarians: The Next Chapter does not yet have an exact premiere date. But you can catch up on all seasons of the original The Librarians on Prime Video.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter (2024) Cast Jessica Green Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 1 Writers Dean Devlin Streaming Service(s) The CW Franchise(s) The Librarians Showrunner Dean Devlin

