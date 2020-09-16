‘The Lie’ Trailer: Peter Sarsgaard, Mireille Enos Are Suspicious of Daughter Joey King

Veena Sud‘s thriller The Lie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival two years ago, and the movie is now being released as part of a four-film package coming to Amazon called Welcome to the Blumhouse.

Peter Sarsgaard and Mireille Enos play a desperate couple whose teenage daughter (Joey King) confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, forcing them to cover up the horrific crime. Naturally, this decision only leads them further into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Sud wrote and directed The Lie, which reunites her with Enos, the star of her TV series The Killing. I was a huge fan of that crime series, so I’m excited to see the two women working together again, and I hold both Sarsgaard in high regard as well. King really impressed me with her turn as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s limited series The Act, and Sarsgaard always brings something to the table, particular when lying is involved, as evidenced by his turn in Shattered Glass.

A two-year wait from festival debut to streaming release is never ideal, but it’s important not to judge The Lie by its delay. Sud is a talented writer and she’s working with three strong actors here, so here’s hoping they’re able to mine the premise for the inherent family drama at its center. Would you help your son or daughter if they did something heinous? It’s hard to say until you’re in that position. What I will say is that this film reminds me of the 1996 movie Before and After, which put parents Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson in a similar position.

The Lie will premiere Oct. 6 on Amazon Prime, so watch the trailer below, and be sure to click here for a look at Blumhouse’s Nocturne, which finds Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney caught in a deadly sibling rivalry. That film will debut on Amazon the following week on Oct. 13.