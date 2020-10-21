Netflix’s ‘The Life Ahead’ Trailer Heralds the Return of Italian Screen Legend Sophia Loren

Netflix has released the official trailer for the stirring Italian drama The Life Ahead. Adapted from author Romain Gary‘s 1986 novel The Life Before Us, director Edoardo Ponti and screenwriter Ugo Chiti breathe life into this timely and poignant story, guiding the performances of newcomer Ibrahima Gueye and Italian screen legend Sophia Loren as the movie’s central duo.

The trailer for The Life Ahead takes us to a seaside town in Italy and introduces us to Momo (Gueye), a young boy who is dropped off at the home of Madame Rosa (Loren). Momo is caught up in a life of crime in dire need of a stable place to land on his feet. It is decided he should go live with Rosa, who has made a living looking after the children of sex workers in this town. Rosa offers a safe haven for these children and could do the same for Momo — if only he could let his guard down. It’s no secret Momo will eventually open up to Rosa, but The Life Ahead seems more concerned with how Rosa and Momo impact one another’s lives during their time together.

The Life Ahead should be on every cinephile’s radar, or at the very least, the radar of every fan of Loren’s past work. It’s been more than a decade since Loren has appeared in a movie; last time, it was Rob Marshall‘s ill-fated big-screen 2009 adaptation of the musical Nine. Loren shot to fame in the ’60s and ’70s, becoming an icon of Italian cinema with splashy roles in Marriage Italian Style, Two Women, and Sunflower. Loren’s onscreen roles have been fewer and further between over the last 20 years, which makes her work in The Life Ahead all the more special. This Netflix feature looks like the perfect role for Loren as she gets to dig into playing a working-class Italian woman whose life is forever changed with a new arrival. We shouldn’t sleep on this one; add it to your queue now and mark your calendars.

The Life Ahead comes to Netflix on November 13. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what’s coming to Netflix in November.

Here is the official synopsis for The Life Ahead:

In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business, Madame Rosa (Loren), takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her. The two loners become each other’s protectors, anchoring an unconventional family.

