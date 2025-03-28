After getting her start in Descendants, Sofia Carson has gone from a Disney star to a Netflix regular. Ever since Feel the Beat was released in 2020, the actress has continued to further her ties with the streaming service, leading other productions like Purple Hearts and the holiday thriller, Carry-On. Her latest entry to the canon is The Life List, a touching adaptation of Lori Nelson Spielman's novel of the same name. In it, she plays Alex, a woman who is seemingly stuck in life and receives a wake-up call from her mother beyond the grave to pursue her dreams.

This endearing premise, with a mother continuing to check in on her daughter posthumously, is the main draw for Carson's latest collaboration with Netflix. Yet, the film also doesn't shy away from threading into romance territory. A love triangle is interwoven with Alex's journey to accomplish all the items on her bucket list, adding a dose of messiness to her path to self-discovery. Balancing romance and grief, The Life List proves to be the type of feel-good fluff you'd expect it to be. Still, that doesn't mean you shouldn't tag along.

What Is 'The Life List' About?

The film starts with Alex getting ready to attend her sister-in-law's baby shower. She knows that from the moment she walks in, she'll be bombarded with questions about why she stopped teaching or what her boyfriend does for a living, all of which she isn't keen on responding to. The truth is, she has no drive to make plans or pursue personal goals anymore. Alex has settled down, not because she has everything she's always wanted, but because she is indifferent about the choices she's been making. That is until her mother, Elizabeth (played by Connie Britton), passes away and leaves behind an unusual request in order for her daughter to get her cut of the inheritance. Elizabeth made a series of recordings of herself before she died, prompting Alex to revisit a life list she wrote at 13, and watch a DVD every time she is able to cross out an item from said list.

Although the protagonist initially thinks that this might be a ridiculous idea, considering that she wrote it years ago, Alex reluctantly gives in to her mother's dying wish. From trying stand-up comedy to reading Moby Dick cover to cover without falling asleep, the main character takes this challenge seriously and looks forward to every goal she's able to accomplish to get another chance to see her mother (even if it is via DVD). Helping her on this journey is Brad (Kyle Allen), the lawyer Elizabeth worked with in the last draft of her will. Although the two initially but heads, they grow closer as Alex strives to tick off every item on the list. Soon enough, she's almost done. The only task remaining is to fall in love.

Connie Britton and Sofia Carson Are a Lovable Mother-Daughter Duo